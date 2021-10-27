This pub can be included on your Trick or Treat round

Published: 2:46 PM October 27, 2021

Malcolm George, landlord of the Lacon Arms is getting in the Halloween mood - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A Great Yarmouth pub will have Halloween treats for children as they go on their trick and treat rounds.

The Lacon Arms in Alderson Road will have sweets available if people want to bring their children in on October 31 as they make their ghoulish way round the town.

While landlord of 19 years, Malcolm George, has scaled back the usual Halloween decorations he is still keen that youngsters can enjoy treats such as lollipops if they are accompanied by adults.

Mr George said: "We have sweets, lollipops. If children are out with their parents it is nice for them, maybe for an hour or so.

"It's nothing spectacular but we are giving it a go."

Mr George, who runs the pub with wife Mary and is looking to retire, said his pub had been busy recently compared to previous months.

Norfolk police have released Halloween safety advice on the latest news section at www.norfolk.police.uk/news