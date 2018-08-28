Search

Advanced search

Festive beer gets blessing to spread Christmas joy across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:06 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:06 01 December 2018

Revd Simon Ward blessed Lacons St Nick�s Christmas beer at the launch event in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Lacons

Revd Simon Ward blessed Lacons St Nick�s Christmas beer at the launch event in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Lacons

Archant

A festive beer which is exclusively available during the month of December has been given the seal of approval to spread Christmas joy across Norfolk by a town’s Reverend.

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: LaconsLacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Lacons St Nick’s Christmas beer was blessed by Revd Simon Ward from The Minster at its launch event in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday.

Developed at Lacons Falcon Brewery, the festive beer is a dark copper-coloured winter ale with a malt base, spicy undertones and hints of orange peel and plum.

It is named after St Nicholas Church which stands next to the old brewery site on Church Plain, Great Yarmouth.

Revd Simon Ward blessed Lacons St Nick�s Christmas beer at the launch event in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: LaconsRevd Simon Ward blessed Lacons St Nick�s Christmas beer at the launch event in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Lacons

Whilst at the brewery Revd Simon said a prayer giving thanks for the positive aspects that beer brings before blessing the beer vessels with holy water.

The launch was attended by industry professionals and gave visitors the opportunity to learn about Lacons’ investment in the brewery and plans for the future.

The ale will be available across East Anglia all month.

Find out more at https://www.lacons.co.uk/.

Other News

Festive beer gets blessing to spread Christmas joy across Norfolk

15:06 Joseph Norton
Revd Simon Ward blessed Lacons St Nick�s Christmas beer at the launch event in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Lacons

A festive beer which is exclusively available during the month of December has been given the seal of approval to spread Christmas joy across Norfolk by a town’s Reverend.

Updated No Phone Zone: Frankie and Benny’s ban mobile phones in bid to ‘embrace family time’

14:44 Mark Boggis
Frankie and Benny's on Riverside in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

A popular restaurant chain has become the first in the UK to ban mobile phones at its family tables.

No complaints over headteacher’s drag act, says council

12:15
Screenshots from a video of Andrew Livingstone's drag act Miss Tish Ewe. Photo: YouTube

A council said today it had received no complaints about a video of a drag queen headteacher.

Video Festive season arrives in style at Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch-on

12:05 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch-on 2018. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The festive season has arrived in Great Yarmouth in spectacular style.

Most Read

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Thu, 15:35 Joseph Norton
Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A new vibrant bar which specialises in cocktails and encourages people to express themselves will open in Norfolk on Friday.

Read more
Instagram

Takeover deal for Palmers in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft to complete at midnight

Tue, 12:51 Liz Coates
Palmers in Great Yarmouth is entering a new era under Beales department stores, a nationwide chain Picture: Liz Coates

The last two branches of an historic East Anglian department store have been sold - with the new owners promising more product lines and big sale promotions.

Read more

Updated Three arrested after muggers on mopeds tried to rob woman in Great Yarmouth park

Yesterday, 10:56 Dan Grimmer
Three people have been arrested after an 'incident' in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Denise Bradley

Three teenagers have been arrested in Great Yarmouth after an incident which saw police dogs and the force’s drone used.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Parents’ shock as pupil brings knife into Norfolk primary school

Wed, 17:34 Joseph Norton
St Nicholas Priory CE VA Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joe Norton

Parents have described their shock after a pupil in key stage two brought a knife into a Norfolk primary school.

Read more

Armed robber scared off by dogs after demanding car keys and watch in quiet rural lane

Wed, 16:34 Liz Coates
Police are investigation a knife-point robbery in Sandy Lane Belton Picture: Google Maps

A man armed with a knife attempted to take the watch and car from another man as he pulled up in a leafy country lane.

Read more

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy