Festive beer gets blessing to spread Christmas joy across Norfolk

Revd Simon Ward blessed Lacons St Nick�s Christmas beer at the launch event in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Lacons Archant

A festive beer which is exclusively available during the month of December has been given the seal of approval to spread Christmas joy across Norfolk by a town’s Reverend.

Lacons St Nick’s Christmas beer was blessed by Revd Simon Ward from The Minster at its launch event in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday.

Developed at Lacons Falcon Brewery, the festive beer is a dark copper-coloured winter ale with a malt base, spicy undertones and hints of orange peel and plum.

It is named after St Nicholas Church which stands next to the old brewery site on Church Plain, Great Yarmouth.

Whilst at the brewery Revd Simon said a prayer giving thanks for the positive aspects that beer brings before blessing the beer vessels with holy water.

The launch was attended by industry professionals and gave visitors the opportunity to learn about Lacons’ investment in the brewery and plans for the future.

The ale will be available across East Anglia all month.

Find out more at https://www.lacons.co.uk/.