Can you spot yourself at Great Yarmouth Ladies Day?

Published: 6:31 PM September 16, 2021

Demi, Cassie, Emma-Jane and Natalie at the Ladies Day event at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Favourite old dresses were dusted down - and new ones debuted - by female racegoers as they headed for a day out at the races in Great Yarmouth.

Amy Elliott, Louise Hammond and Laura Kennedy enjoy the races - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ladies Day, on the third day and final day of the Eastern Festival at Great Yarmouth Racecourse, was a riot of colour as 4,500 people enjoyed the sunny weather, placed bets and socialised.

Vicki Millington and Rachel Hawley had a great day out - Credit: Danielle Booden

Female attendees had been asked by racecourse bosses to dig out their favourites forgotten outfit from their closets so they could be judged for the event's style awards and win the top prize of £500.

Red hats were the order of the day for this group - Credit: Danielle Booden

Couples and men could also enter the contest.

Carli Dotton, Emma Goggins and Melissa Carson were all smiles - Credit: Danielle Booden

There were cheers as people roared on the day's seven races, which started at 1.30pm.

People had a good day out at the races - Credit: Danielle Booden

The scenes were in stark contrast to last year when Ladies Day was cancelled as no people were allowed in the course.

Louise, Cassie and Demi at the Ladies Day event at Great Yarmouth Racecourse - Credit: Danielle Booden

Paula and Steve Landers were a colourful sight - Credit: Danielle Booden

Glenn Tubby, executive director at the track, said there had been a great atmosphere and was really pleased how the three day festival had gone, with a total attendance of 12,000.

4,500 attended the race day - Credit: Danielle Booden

Action from the Ladies Day meeting - Credit: Danielle Booden

Megan Harsley, Carolyn Beddows, Steve Hyde and Medino Hole at the Ladies Day event at Great Yarmouth Racecourse - Credit: Danielle Booden

Julia Dunne, Pauline Heil, Trish Muncastar, Diane Skipper, Linda English and Sue Wilkison - Credit: Dainelle Booden



