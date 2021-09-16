News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Can you spot yourself at Great Yarmouth Ladies Day?

person

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:31 PM September 16, 2021   
race

Demi, Cassie, Emma-Jane and Natalie at the Ladies Day event at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Favourite old dresses were dusted down - and new ones debuted - by female racegoers as they headed for a day out at the races in Great Yarmouth.

races

Amy Elliott, Louise Hammond and Laura Kennedy enjoy the races - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ladies Day, on the third day and final day of the Eastern Festival at Great Yarmouth Racecourse, was a riot of colour as 4,500 people enjoyed the sunny weather, placed bets and socialised.

racea

Vicki Millington and Rachel Hawley had a great day out - Credit: Danielle Booden

Female attendees had been asked by racecourse bosses to dig out their favourites forgotten outfit from their closets so they could be judged for the event's style awards and win the top prize of £500.

racing

Red hats were the order of the day for this group - Credit: Danielle Booden

Couples and men could also enter the contest.

racing

Carli Dotton, Emma Goggins and Melissa Carson were all smiles - Credit: Danielle Booden

There were cheers as people roared on the day's seven races, which started at 1.30pm.

racing

People had a good day out at the races - Credit: Danielle Booden

The scenes were in stark contrast to last year when Ladies Day was cancelled as no people were allowed in the course.

racing

Louise, Cassie and Demi at the Ladies Day event at Great Yarmouth Racecourse - Credit: Danielle Booden

racing

Paula and Steve Landers were a colourful sight - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

Glenn Tubby, executive director at the track, said there had been a great atmosphere and was really pleased how the three day festival had gone, with a total attendance of 12,000.

racing

4,500 attended the race day - Credit: Danielle Booden

racing

Action from the Ladies Day meeting - Credit: Danielle Booden

racing

Megan Harsley, Carolyn Beddows, Steve Hyde and Medino Hole at the Ladies Day event at Great Yarmouth Racecourse - Credit: Danielle Booden

racing

Julia Dunne, Pauline Heil, Trish Muncastar, Diane Skipper, Linda English and Sue Wilkison - Credit: Dainelle Booden


