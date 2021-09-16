Gallery
Can you spot yourself at Great Yarmouth Ladies Day?
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Favourite old dresses were dusted down - and new ones debuted - by female racegoers as they headed for a day out at the races in Great Yarmouth.
Ladies Day, on the third day and final day of the Eastern Festival at Great Yarmouth Racecourse, was a riot of colour as 4,500 people enjoyed the sunny weather, placed bets and socialised.
Female attendees had been asked by racecourse bosses to dig out their favourites forgotten outfit from their closets so they could be judged for the event's style awards and win the top prize of £500.
Couples and men could also enter the contest.
There were cheers as people roared on the day's seven races, which started at 1.30pm.
The scenes were in stark contrast to last year when Ladies Day was cancelled as no people were allowed in the course.
You may also want to watch:
Glenn Tubby, executive director at the track, said there had been a great atmosphere and was really pleased how the three day festival had gone, with a total attendance of 12,000.
