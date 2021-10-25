News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

'Glagoon' returns to Norfolk beach and locals are loving it

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:30 AM October 25, 2021   
The 'glagoon' has reappeared on Gorleston beach. 

The 'glagoon' has reappeared on Gorleston beach. - Credit: Ian Bullock

A lagoon has reappeared on Gorleston beach due to high tides and locals have rushed to take photos and let their dogs play in it.

Ian Bullock, a retired journalist, 58, took a snap of the 'glagoon' on Sunday (October 24) after travelling from his home in Norwich to Gorleston for a dog walk. 

Mr Bullock posted the picture on the Gorleston-on-Sea Life Facebook group and it has had hundreds of likes and comments.

Mr Bullock said: “Gorleston seafront is one of my favourite places in the world and has its own unique beauty - whatever the weather.

“The Gorleston lagoon, which I always call the 'glagoon', appears from time to time after exceptionally high tides.

"I last photographed it a year ago, when it was a feature of the beach during October and November 2020.”

People also commented on the post saying the latest 'glagoon' looks like an upside-down map of Great Britain. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143
  2. 2 Bid for new affordable homes on 'eyesore' site in Gorleston
  3. 3 How Great Yarmouth are you? Take our quiz to find out
  1. 4 Mother-of-two takes over slumber party business
  2. 5 New vintage store opens bigger premises
  3. 6 Fire on the water bursts into life on Yarmouth seafront
  4. 7 'Never seen anything like it' - Norfolk Christmas shopping frenzy has begun
  5. 8 Part of A143 closed after three-vehicle crash in early hours
  6. 9 Picture special: Fire on the Water thrills crowds
  7. 10 N-Dubz themed bottomless brunch announced for Norfolk
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Gallon Pot in Great Yarmouth has been remodelled as World of Spices

Petrol attack shopkeeper opens spice shop and restaurant in former pub

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Leanne Shields is ready to start living a new life after cervical cancer

Tributes as Leanne, 29, dies after receiving cancer 'all-clear'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Horse and Groom Rollesby

Roadside restaurant aiming to re-open before Christmas

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Adrian Thompson, inset, Great Yarmouth borough councillor, is heading opposition to a bid to build 1

Land wanted by village sold to mystery buyer for £50,000 more

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon