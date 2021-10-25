'Glagoon' returns to Norfolk beach and locals are loving it
- Credit: Ian Bullock
A lagoon has reappeared on Gorleston beach due to high tides and locals have rushed to take photos and let their dogs play in it.
Ian Bullock, a retired journalist, 58, took a snap of the 'glagoon' on Sunday (October 24) after travelling from his home in Norwich to Gorleston for a dog walk.
Mr Bullock posted the picture on the Gorleston-on-Sea Life Facebook group and it has had hundreds of likes and comments.
Mr Bullock said: “Gorleston seafront is one of my favourite places in the world and has its own unique beauty - whatever the weather.
“The Gorleston lagoon, which I always call the 'glagoon', appears from time to time after exceptionally high tides.
"I last photographed it a year ago, when it was a feature of the beach during October and November 2020.”
People also commented on the post saying the latest 'glagoon' looks like an upside-down map of Great Britain.
