Emergency services called to town centre as lamp post catches fire
PUBLISHED: 17:24 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:24 19 November 2018
Archant
Emergency services were called to Great Yarmouth town centre after a disused lamp post caught fire on Monday afternoon.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said one appliance from Great Yarmouth attended the incident on King Street at 2.07pm.
Crews used horse reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.