Living dangerously: Lance Martin back on the brink
- Credit: Liz Coates
Two nights of bruising high tides have added to frustration about long-awaited sea defences and given one home owner more work to do shoring up defences.
Lance Martin, of The Marrams, Hemsby, is not one to fret but even he admits to "a bit of stress" in the last few days as surging seas lapped against the soft sandy dunes holding up his clifftop home.
The 64-year-old pulled his home some 10m back from the brink in May 2018, and is now looking to move across the road and out of danger - something that might need to happen sooner than he had hoped under his 'Plan Z.'
Due to his ingenuity his was the only house along the stretch to survive the Beast from the East in 2018.
The former soldier is planning to employ the same tactics again, lifting what is classed as a mobile home the few feet across The Marrams to relative safety - at least for a while.
On Monday night he said he was keeping half-hourly watch checking on whether his few feet of back garden were still there.
His property emerged relatively unscathed having lost some fencing, but the dunes now need shoring up and the concrete blocks he laid to protect his home will have to be rearranged - which means bringing a digger back on the beach. Once that work is complete he will start preparing to move again.
"I don't want to have to move it ," he said. "And if they bring in the rock berm, I wont have to.
"As I said from the start it should have been done in 2013.
"All this doesn't faze me. It is becoming the norm. You just pull your socks up and get on with it."
Mr Martin moved to Hemsby in November 2017 amid assurances the dunes were eroding at a rate or around 1m a year- since then an estimated 30m has been lost and all his neighbour's homes demolished.
"If I had given up the ghost in 2018 who knows where I would be?" he said, adding: "Probably in some Godforsaken flat."
Meanwhile homes nearby are still selling, his nearest neighbour due to welcome a new family.
"It is worrying," he said. "Which is why I need to get this sorted."