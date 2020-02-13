Search

Advanced search

Landlord who rented 'dangerous' house fined £20,000

PUBLISHED: 17:21 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 13 February 2020

A house on South Market Road in Great Yarmouth that was labelled 'dangerous' after a borough council inspection. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

A house on South Market Road in Great Yarmouth that was labelled 'dangerous' after a borough council inspection. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Archant

A landlord who was jailed after two teens died of carbon monoxide poisoning in one of his homes has been fined £20,000 after another of his properties was branded as "dangerous".

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google StreetviewGreat Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

Stanley Rodgers, 78, of Market Road Place in Great Yarmouth, appeared at the town's Magistrates' Court on Thursday (February 13) where he pleaded guilty to a string of offences including managing an unlicensed home in multiple occupation (HMO) and charges related to putting the tenants at risk.

He had rented the three-bedroom house on South Market Road in February last year to five people but did not inform the council it was a HMO.

Later, following a complaint from a tenant, the borough council inspected the property and found it lacked fire doors, smoke detectors and an appropriate escape route.

The court heard that, in 2004, Mr Rodgers was sentenced to five years in prison after two teenage tenants died of carbon monoxide poisoning due to a faulty gas fire.

And in 2015, he admitted to six offences including managing an unlicensed home in multiple occupation (HMO) and charges related to putting the tenants at risk.

David Lowens, for the borough council, said the house's tenants have suggested Mr Rodgers knew he was renting the house as a HMO.

If a property is a HMO it must be licenced to ensure tenant safety, Mr Lowens said.

The court heard Mr Rogers is a professional landlord with a number of properties and it is part of his job to be aware of the HMO legislation.

The council went in after a tenant complaint and was very concerned about fire safety, Mr Lowens said.

He added that fire services also attended the house and agreed with council officers it was "completely unsatisfactory and dangerous".

You may also want to watch:

Esther Tan, mitigating, said her client was a victim of circumstances and was "under the genuine belief" he was renting the house to a family of five people.

Ms Tan said Mr Rodgers has limited understanding of the law surrounding HMOs.

His only intention was to assist the family get accommodation and not let the property as a HMO, she said.

Ms Tan also said the defendant had learned lessons from his previous convictions.

He was fined £20,000.

The landlord was also ordered to pay costs of more than £5,500 as well as an outstanding payment of £4,600.

Most Read

Coronavirus fears prompt village restaurant to close as staff return from Chinese new year trip

The sign in the window at Full River in Acle advising customers the takeaway will be shut until February 26 due to coronavirus fears, as a precaution Picture: Liz Coates

71-year-old woman found in River Yare named

The body of Carol Catchpole was found in the River Yare. Picture: Archant

Road closed after driver suffers head injuries in crash

A two car crash blocked Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Archant

Storm damage forces resident from home

A house in Bradwell damaged during Storm Ciara. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus fears prompt village restaurant to close as staff return from Chinese new year trip

The sign in the window at Full River in Acle advising customers the takeaway will be shut until February 26 due to coronavirus fears, as a precaution Picture: Liz Coates

71-year-old woman found in River Yare named

The body of Carol Catchpole was found in the River Yare. Picture: Archant

Road closed after driver suffers head injuries in crash

A two car crash blocked Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Archant

Storm damage forces resident from home

A house in Bradwell damaged during Storm Ciara. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Landlord who rented ‘dangerous’ house fined £20,000

A house on South Market Road in Great Yarmouth that was labelled 'dangerous' after a borough council inspection. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Postponed roadworks on busy Hopton Road will take place next weekend

The roundabout by Lowestoft Road will be closed from 8pm to 6am on February 22 and 23. PHOTO: Google Streetview

Demolition teams move in on town primary school

The site has been fenced off and demolition work is due to begin next week at the vacant Alderman Swindell Primary School in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

New date for twice postponed A149 bypass closure

A new date for resurfacing work on the A149 Caister roundabout has been rescheduled. The work has been postponed twice due to bad weather Picture: Google Maps

Neighbours describe ‘screams and blood’ after man attacked with iron bar

York Road in Great Yarmouth where police say a man was attacked with an iron bar in the early hours of the morning on February 5 Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24