Lane closure warning at busy roundabout for Third River Crossing survey work

PUBLISHED: 17:17 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 14 August 2019

An overhead view of what the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth could look like Picture: Norfolk County Council

An overhead view of what the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth could look like Picture: Norfolk County Council

Overnight lane closures will be in place for two nights on Harfrey's Roundabout in Great Yarmouth for survey work.

Illustrative design to show one of the opening mechanisms being considered for the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Norfolk County CouncilIllustrative design to show one of the opening mechanisms being considered for the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Lanes on the roundabout and on the four approach arms will be coned off between 8pm and 5am overnight on Monday (August 19) and Tuesday (August 20). The roundabout will be kept open to traffic while the surveys are carried out overnight to minimise travel disruption.

The surveys are being conducted as part of Norfolk County Council's plans to build a Third River Crossing over the River Yare.

The work involves using ground penetrating radars to map utilities and identify any obstacles ahead of construction which is on schedule to begin in late 2020.

The Third River Crossing will link to the A47 and Harfrey's Roundabout via a new roundabout on the western side of the river and connect to South Denes Road on the eastern side.

When it opens to traffic, which should be by early 2023, the new crossing will reduce traffic congestion and lead to quicker and more reliable journey times, boosting the economy and creating jobs.

