Broken down car partially closes lane on A47

One lane has been partially closed on the A47 just before the Brundall roundabout. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A broken down car is causing delays on the A47 towards Norwich as police have partially closed one lane.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said a car broke down just before the Brundall roundabout at 12.55pm.

One lane has been partially closed off by police as it waits for the vehicle to be recovered.

