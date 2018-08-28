Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 13:30 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 15 January 2019

A large plane has been spotted circling over Norfolk. Picture: Flightradar24

A large plane has been spotted circling over Norfolk. Picture: Flightradar24

Archant

A large plane has been spotted circling over Norfolk.

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard DaviesA Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

The aircraft, which is a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 took off from London Gatwick at 11am this morning (Tuesday, January 15), it then flew over Kent before heading north-east towards Norfolk.

Once over the county the plane then started circling, at several points looking like it might be flying away from Norfolk either west or over the North Sea before turning back.

A spokesperson Virgin Atlantic confirmed the plane was on a scheduled test flight and the aircraft was flying at different altitudes as part of the testing.

Most Read

Investigations continue into Great Yarmouth murder

Police are continuing to investigate the murder which took place in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, November 7.

High school site to be closed all week after ‘significant’ flooding

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy's site at Thamesfield Way, which will be closed on Monday due to flooding. Picture: Liz Coates

Police appeal for witnesses after sofa set alight

Police are appealing for witnesses after a sofa was set on fire in Gorleston. Picture: Archant

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A large plane has been spotted circling over Norfolk. Picture: Flightradar24

Two arrested in Great Yarmouth for drug and driving offences

Two people have been arrested for offences including drink driving in Great Yarmouth. Norfolk Police

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A large plane has been spotted circling over Norfolk. Picture: Flightradar24

Merger deal will help troubled Yarmouth charity to survive and grow

Colin Lang has taken over running of Yarmouth charity Anchorage Trust. Picture: Nick Butcher

Garden makeover boost for children with autism

The garden at Sunbeams Play after the transformation Picture: Sunbeams Play

From the frontline: ‘Eventually a patient will die 50 yards from A&E due to queuing’

Back of an ambulance worker as he puts on surgical gloves. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Inquiries continuing after attempted knife-point robbery in Belton

Police are investigation a knife-point robbery in Sandy Lane Belton Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists