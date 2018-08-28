Updated
Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?
PUBLISHED: 13:30 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 15 January 2019
Archant
A large plane has been spotted circling over Norfolk.
A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies
The aircraft, which is a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 took off from London Gatwick at 11am this morning (Tuesday, January 15), it then flew over Kent before heading north-east towards Norfolk.
Once over the county the plane then started circling, at several points looking like it might be flying away from Norfolk either west or over the North Sea before turning back.
A spokesperson Virgin Atlantic confirmed the plane was on a scheduled test flight and the aircraft was flying at different altitudes as part of the testing.