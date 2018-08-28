Search

Advanced search

Last chance to get your skates on with Norwich Ice Rink

PUBLISHED: 15:14 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 03 January 2019

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Archant 2017

After weeks of thrills, slips and magical moments, time is running out to making the most of the Eastern Daily Press and Evening News Ice Rink.

The skating team, ice candy, who performed at the opening of the EDP's Ice Rink 2018The skating team, ice candy, who performed at the opening of the EDP's Ice Rink 2018

Thousands of men, women and children have already taken to the winter wonderland, located in Castle Mall Gardens, for a magical experience.

Now, there are just a few days left to soak up the festive atmosphere and create your own magic moments on Norwich Ice Rink, sponsered by Bakers and Larners of Holt.

Victoria Blake, head of events, said: “The ice rink has been hugely successful this year with more people than ever getting their skates on and enjoying themselves over the festive period.”

“We have received so many positive comments from those who have attended which are always great to hear - so thank you to everyone who has skated with us this season.”

The ice skaters who performed at the opening of the EDP's Ice Rink 2018The ice skaters who performed at the opening of the EDP's Ice Rink 2018

Skate sessions are on the hour, every hour and last for 45 minutes, with a 15 minutes designated for changing shoes.

People will be able to skate up until Sunday, January 6 between 10am-9pm.

Tickets cost £12.50 for an adult, £8.50 for children, students and concessions (proof required) and £36 for a family ticket which includes two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

Sessions do sell out and pre-booking is encouraged to avoid disappointment.

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

For more information and updates, visit the Norwich Ice Rink website or search ‘Norwich Ice Rink’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk and along the suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Driver caught on mobile phone with child in car without seat belt

A driver in Great Yarmouth has been reported for using a mobile phone and for having a child in the car without wearing a seat belt. Picture: Norfolk Police

New Year Babies: Meet the new arrivals at the James Paget Hospital who’ll ‘always have a birthday party’

James Darnell, the first baby to be born at the James Paget Hospital in 2019.

Firefighters help at pair of New Year’s Eve crashes on Norfolk roads

Firefighters were called to help at a pair of crashes on Norfolk's roads. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Last chance to get your skates on with Norwich Ice Rink

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

‘It has been really quite humbling’ - shop owners stunned by response to retirement bombshell

Marty and Beverley Rice who are retiring from Bizarre Bizarre in Regent Street Picture: Liz Coates

Historic Great Yarmouth emblem found on jewellery stolen by ‘prolific’ burglary gang

A charm bracelet which has the Great Yarmouth coat of arms symbol on is part of £2m worth jewellery which has been recovered from a burglary gang. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Is this your stolen property? Detectives release pictures of items seized from £2m burglary gang

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists