Latitude going ahead 'at full capacity' with on-site Covid testing
- Credit: James Bass
The Latitude Festival will go ahead this summer "at full capacity" with on-site Covid testing among safety protocols.
It means some 40,000 people will head to Henham Park, in Suffolk, from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25 after last year's event was cancelled in April due to the pandemic.
A statement from founder Melvin Benn posted on the website on March 19 said: "Summer is on its way, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Henham Park for Latitude Festival in July.
"We are aware that many of you may have some concerns regarding safety at the festival.
"We’d like to reassure you all that we are working hard behind the scenes, and will be following all government guidelines and legislation to ensure Latitude is safe for all."
You may also want to watch:
He added the vaccination programme and large scale testing meant "we really can go ahead" as long as the prevailing situation was deemed safe by the Government and all necessary safety protocols were in place.
Under the prime minister's lockdown exit plan there will be no limit on social distancing from June 21.
Most Read
- 1 'Lessons not learned' at care home where man, 37, died
- 2 'I wanted to make nan proud': Boss celebrates making millions
- 3 Covid on the coast: Seaside town 'well-placed' to recover from pandemic
- 4 Man who assaulted partner and trashed her home is jailed
- 5 'Not worth the risk' - farming family quits sugar beet after 100 years
- 6 Teenager hit on the head and verbally assaulted
- 7 Great Yarmouth man found guilty of murder
- 8 Bookings filling up restaurants' diaries as April 12 nears
- 9 Norfolk drag queen Bimini misses out on RuPaul UK crown
- 10 Police find faults after pulling over 26m vehicle on A47
In the FAQs section it said the festival would go ahead "at full capacity as normal."
It also said people who had not been vaccinated would be Covid-tested before entry to the park.
Brit award winner Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the Obelisk headliner on the Friday night.
Bastille, who were named British breakthrough act at the 2014 Brit Awards, will headline on Saturday night and play their back catalogue of hits including Pompeii and Of the Night.
And it will be "third time lucky" for Snow Patrol who had to pull out in 2019 due to illness, and were due to play last year.
The band, who lead the line-up at the first ever festival in 2006, will take the Sunday lunchtime slot.
The festival started with a modest crowd of 15,000 and now hosts some 40,000 who are entertained across a variety of stages.
This year the festival is a week later than usual so it falls in the summer holidays.