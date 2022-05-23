News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Broads' tragedy: Laura Perry inquest adjourned until end of year

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 4:07 PM May 23, 2022
Updated: 4:12 PM May 23, 2022
Londoner Laura Perry died after falling from the Diamond Emblem hire cruiser in Great Yarmouth

The Diamond Emblem, part of the Ferry Marina fleet based in Horning, moored on the River Bure in Great Yarmouth the day after mother-of-three Laura Perry died after falling into the water. - Credit: Liz Coates

The inquest into the death of Laura Perry who died while on holiday on the Norfolk Broads has been adjourned.

Ms Perry, 38, died on August 19, 2020, after she fell from a hire cruiser at the yacht station in Great Yarmouth.

Emergency services in North Quay Great Yarmouth after Laura Perry fell from Diamond Emblem.

A fleet of emergency vehicles rushed to the scene and roads were closed for hours after Laura Perry fell from a motor cruiser in Great Yarmouth in August 2020. - Credit: Liz Coates

An investigation into the incident by the MAIB (the Marine Accident Investigation Branch) said she could have been saved if an adequate guardrail had been in place, and made a series of safety recommendations.

A review hearing at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday (May 23) lasting around an hour discussed who would be called to give evidence and whether "harrowing" CCTV of the incident should be shown in public.

An inquest has yet to be held into the death of Laura Perry on the River Bure in Great Yarmouth

A police cordon in place while the emergency services dealt with a fatal boating accident on the River Bure in Great Yarmouth in August 2020. - Credit: Liz Coates

Coroner Yvonne Blake said that while it gave "a very clear picture" of what  happened there were other things to consider.

Among those called would be Graham Wilson the principal investigator from MAIB.

An inquest date has yet to be set for Laura Perry who died on the Norfolk Broads

The fatal incident on the River Bure in Great Yarmouth drew a huge response from the emergency services in August 2020. - Credit: Liz Coates

The inquest would take up to three days and be heard "by the end of the year" at a date yet to be fixed.

It had been scheduled for a half day on May 23, but one of the barristers argued it was a complex case and more time was needed.

