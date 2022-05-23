Broads' tragedy: Laura Perry inquest adjourned until end of year
- Credit: Liz Coates
The inquest into the death of Laura Perry who died while on holiday on the Norfolk Broads has been adjourned.
Ms Perry, 38, died on August 19, 2020, after she fell from a hire cruiser at the yacht station in Great Yarmouth.
An investigation into the incident by the MAIB (the Marine Accident Investigation Branch) said she could have been saved if an adequate guardrail had been in place, and made a series of safety recommendations.
A review hearing at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday (May 23) lasting around an hour discussed who would be called to give evidence and whether "harrowing" CCTV of the incident should be shown in public.
Coroner Yvonne Blake said that while it gave "a very clear picture" of what happened there were other things to consider.
Among those called would be Graham Wilson the principal investigator from MAIB.
The inquest would take up to three days and be heard "by the end of the year" at a date yet to be fixed.
It had been scheduled for a half day on May 23, but one of the barristers argued it was a complex case and more time was needed.