Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Inquest date set for mother who died after getting trapped under boat

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:00 AM March 15, 2021   
The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A date has been set for the inquest of a London mother who died after becoming trapped under a boat while on holiday in Great Yarmouth.

Laura Louise Perry, 38, of City Walk, London, died following the incident on the River Bure on August 19.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake confirmed the inquest was now ready to take place following a pre-inquest review on Monday, March 15.

At the opening of the inquest on January 4, she listed Miss Perry's cause of death as "multiple injuries and drowning due to, or as a consequence of, entrapment beneath a boat following a fall into the water."

Miss Perry,  who was born in Bermondsey in London, was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts of emergency services, who were called shortly before 1.35pm following reports of a woman in the water close to the yacht station in North Quay.

Lawn Avenue was closed for four hours while emergency services attended.

An inquest is now scheduled to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on July 23.

