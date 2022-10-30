National charity to take on empty unit in shopping mall
A charity which helps children from disadvantaged backgrounds gain access to higher education is moving into a former shop.
IntoUniversity, which operates 39 centres across the UK, is heading to Market Gates in Great Yarmouth, bringing five new jobs.
The university access charity is opening in the former BrightHouse store near New Look, more recently pressed into action as an NHS Covid vaccination centre.
According to its website the free service will open this autumn in partnership with the University of East Anglia and Trinity College, Cambridge.
Plans submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council for the change of use from retail to learning centre say the aim is to help children aged seven to 19 to fulfil their potential.
The space will be used to run academic programmes as well as offer support with homework and school work, mentoring, and help with applications.
Planners noted that while it was in a protected retail area the learning centre scheme would make use of an empty unit as well as bring a benefit to the community.
The charity opened its first Norfolk centre in Norwich in April 2021.
To find out more email yarmouth@intouniversity.org.