Opinion
LETTERS: 'How can I tell my great-granddaughter about Palmers closing?'
PUBLISHED: 06:30 09 February 2020
Archant
If Palmers closes I don't know what I'm going to tell my great-granddaughter Sophia.
Ever since she was able to talk it was always 'Where are we going?' and "Up Palmers" was always her answer.
At nearly four-years-old now it's still the same answer: "Up Palmers."
She loves it as we always meet friends there.
You may also want to watch:
It is such a shame for a lovely shop.
I am in my 90s now and have seen lots of changes in my time and have used the restaurant ever since it opened.
My daughter and friends frequent it often.
I do hope it will be saved as I can't bear the thought of looking at empty windows while I'm eating my lovely chips on the market.
Phyllis Johnson
Caister