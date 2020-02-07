Opinion

LETTERS: 'How can I tell my great-granddaughter about Palmers closing?'

If Palmers closes I don't know what I'm going to tell my great-granddaughter Sophia.

Ever since she was able to talk it was always 'Where are we going?' and "Up Palmers" was always her answer.

At nearly four-years-old now it's still the same answer: "Up Palmers."

She loves it as we always meet friends there.

It is such a shame for a lovely shop.

I am in my 90s now and have seen lots of changes in my time and have used the restaurant ever since it opened.

My daughter and friends frequent it often.

I do hope it will be saved as I can't bear the thought of looking at empty windows while I'm eating my lovely chips on the market.

Phyllis Johnson

Caister