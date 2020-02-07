Search

Advanced search

Opinion

LETTERS: 'How can I tell my great-granddaughter about Palmers closing?'

PUBLISHED: 06:30 09 February 2020

Signs in Palmers shop windows saying it was closing down have been changed to address confusion. Picture: Liz Coates

Signs in Palmers shop windows saying it was closing down have been changed to address confusion. Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

If Palmers closes I don't know what I'm going to tell my great-granddaughter Sophia.

Ever since she was able to talk it was always 'Where are we going?' and "Up Palmers" was always her answer.

At nearly four-years-old now it's still the same answer: "Up Palmers."

She loves it as we always meet friends there.

You may also want to watch:

It is such a shame for a lovely shop.

I am in my 90s now and have seen lots of changes in my time and have used the restaurant ever since it opened.

My daughter and friends frequent it often.

I do hope it will be saved as I can't bear the thought of looking at empty windows while I'm eating my lovely chips on the market.

Phyllis Johnson

Caister

Most Read

Dispersal order for entire high street under police crackdown

Police launched a crackdown in Gorleston High Street imposing a dispersal order for 48 hours to help them tackle anti-social behaviour Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Confusing’ store closing signs removed from department store window

Signs in Palmers shop windows saying it was closing down have been changed to address confusion. Picture: Liz Coates

Toby Carvery to re-open after £300,000 refurbishment

The Captain Manby Toby Carvery is re-opening on Saturday following a refit Picture: Neil Deane

Is this award-winning restaurant on the Norfolk coast worth travelling for?

Slow cooked thyme-roasted belly of pork at SW1 in Gorleston Credit: James Randle

Man seriously hurt after being stabbed in chest and neck

Dene Side, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Streetview

Most Read

Dispersal order for entire high street under police crackdown

Police launched a crackdown in Gorleston High Street imposing a dispersal order for 48 hours to help them tackle anti-social behaviour Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Confusing’ store closing signs removed from department store window

Signs in Palmers shop windows saying it was closing down have been changed to address confusion. Picture: Liz Coates

Toby Carvery to re-open after £300,000 refurbishment

The Captain Manby Toby Carvery is re-opening on Saturday following a refit Picture: Neil Deane

Is this award-winning restaurant on the Norfolk coast worth travelling for?

Slow cooked thyme-roasted belly of pork at SW1 in Gorleston Credit: James Randle

Man seriously hurt after being stabbed in chest and neck

Dene Side, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Give us a Y!’: star of Netflix show Cheer is from Yarmouth

Shannon Woolsey, 21, was born in Great Yarmouth and has been starring in the hit Netflix documentary 'Cheer'. Picture: Courtesy of Gary Woolsey.

Norfolk hit by swathes of power cuts as Storm Ciara takes hold

More than a thousand homes across Norfolk were left without power as Storm Ciara battered the county. Picture: UK Power Networks.

When Robinson Crusoe author paid tribute to Great Yarmouth’s bravery and humanity

An illustration showing the shipwreck described in Robinson Crusoe's adventures, off the coast of Great Yarmouth.

LETTERS: ‘How can I tell my great-granddaughter about Palmers closing?’

Signs in Palmers shop windows saying it was closing down have been changed to address confusion. Picture: Liz Coates

‘He needs a smaller portion because he eats what’s in front of him’: Man with Down’s syndrome denied child’s meal at carvery

Nigel Styles (right) on holiday at the Isle of Wight with his parents Keith and Janet. PHOTO: Keith Styles
Drive 24