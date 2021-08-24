Fishing and LGBTQ+ inspired fashion exhibition at seaside museum
- Credit: Wayne Pilgrim
A popular seaside museum is hosting a fashion exhibition.
Adam Hummel, a designer from Great Yarmouth, has put together an immersive exhibition called Catch of The Day for Time and Tide Museum.
Mr Hummel's inspiration comes from Great Yarmouth’s fishing industry and the LGBTQ+ community.
The collection takes typical work wear and gender specific clothing and shakes it up with a camp and glamourous touch.
Mr Hummel hopes to pay tribute to the strong queer people that worked in the trade but had to hide their true selves, living a filtered and secret life.
Mr Hummel says: "I am so lucky to live in the times that I am in without the taboo and stigma that my community faced.
"I would not be free today, to be proud of who I am without the strong queer folk that lived and fought for my freedom.
"I want this collection to encourage conversations, make people talk and think about how we treat one another, continuing to close that gap for equality, as there is still some way to go.
"Life can be fun, and it is too short for judgment and hate."
Tricia Hall, youth engagement officer at Time and Tide, says: "Adam is only 21-years-old and as yet has had no formal training.
"He has really impressed museum staff and visitors with his skill, imagination and determination.
"Norfolk Museums were so delighted with his proposal that they have decided to acquire one of the garments for their permanent Costume and Textile collections.
"Adam has a very exciting future ahead of him and we are thrilled to be a part of his journey."
Johanna Jones, Curator, Great Yarmouth and Cromer Museums, said: “The museum collections are evolving and developing all the time and the addition of Adam’s works is a crucial step in showcasing contemporary responses to our historic collections.
"These works will strengthen an emerging collection of LGBTQ+ objects across Norfolk Museums and highlight contemporary stories of our communities and audiences.”
Catch of The Day is a Kick the Dust Norfolk Project and has been funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The exhibition will be on display until September 6, 2021.