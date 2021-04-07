Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme

Published: 6:00 AM April 7, 2021

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps. - Credit: Archant

An application for 240 new homes, a discount supermarket, and 60 "extra care" beds is in the hands of planners.

Norfolk County Council is looking to build the homes and the independent living facility on farmland it owns south of Links Road in Gorleston.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic a website had been set up allowing people to have their say.

Plans have now been formally submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council with a consultation beginning on April 6.

The site has been allocated for up to 500 homes, with this bid relating to phase one.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council stressed the housing-with-care scheme was in the very early stages but that the idea was similar to schemes already taking shape in Acle and Fakenham.

The application for housing and extra care beds is an outline bid while the proposal for a Lidl supermarket is for full planning.

You may also want to watch:

The supermarket will be in the top corner of the site by the roundabout.

The scheme will also include 15pc affordable housing and will see a range of eco-friendly measures, including solar panels on the food store roof, electric charging points and sustainable drainage, as well as supporting social infrastructure by way of financial contributions towards education, healthcare, and the library service.

Regarding the extra care beds the spokesman said the aim was to promote independence, which was known to have positive effects on mental and physical health.

The spokesman added: "We’ve always said we want to bring forward more of these kinds of provision across Norfolk, and this may be a possibility for this site in Gorleston, although that isn’t set in stone at this stage and there isn’t yet a development partner in place."

Opinion on the proposed Lidl store has been mixed with some suggesting it would be better sited on Beacon Park.

The majority of people commenting on the website opposed the plans citing a range of concerns including loss of agricultural land and views, congestion, and pressure on services.

One person tagged it as "urban sprawl" while another said it would be "like Legoland."

To have your say visit the borough council's planning portal on its website.











