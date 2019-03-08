Lifeboat called to grounded boat after high winds
PUBLISHED: 13:57 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 09 March 2019
Archant
The coastguard has been called to assist a boat that ran aground after being blown off course.
A crew from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat station were called at 1pm on Saturday, March 9 to Breydon Water, Great Yarmouth.
A spokesman said; “With the high winds and weather conditions following a mechanical fault a boat had drifted and run aground.
“The crew pulled the boat back onto the water.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.