Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Lifeboat called to grounded boat after high winds

PUBLISHED: 13:57 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 09 March 2019

A lifeboat crew was called to rescue a boat. Picture: John Mitchell

A lifeboat crew was called to rescue a boat. Picture: John Mitchell

Archant

The coastguard has been called to assist a boat that ran aground after being blown off course.

A crew from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat station were called at 1pm on Saturday, March 9 to Breydon Water, Great Yarmouth.

A spokesman said; “With the high winds and weather conditions following a mechanical fault a boat had drifted and run aground.

“The crew pulled the boat back onto the water.”

Most Read

Police called to incident at shopping park off A47

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

Missing teenager from Great Yarmouth found ‘safe and well’

Aimee Charlton, 18, has been found after being missing for almost two days.

Severe delays around Great Yarmouth following accident

There are severe traffic delays in Great Yarmouth this evening. Photo: Archant

First look at designs for seafront’s new £26m leisure and water complex

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture:GYBC

Air ambulance called to ‘traumatic injury’ at industrial estate

The air ambulance was called to Armultra UK in Hewett Road amid reports of a 'traumatic injury' Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police called to incident at shopping park off A47

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

Missing teenager from Great Yarmouth found ‘safe and well’

Aimee Charlton, 18, has been found after being missing for almost two days.

Severe delays around Great Yarmouth following accident

There are severe traffic delays in Great Yarmouth this evening. Photo: Archant

First look at designs for seafront’s new £26m leisure and water complex

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture:GYBC

Air ambulance called to ‘traumatic injury’ at industrial estate

The air ambulance was called to Armultra UK in Hewett Road amid reports of a 'traumatic injury' Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Image reveals shocking state of bald tyres as police seize BMW

Police seized a BMW in Great Yarmouth for having bald tyres and no front number plate. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

‘Just get on with it rather than thinking about seagulls’ - councillor’s river crossing jibe

A county councillor has said County Hall should get on with Yarmouth's third river crossing

Snow and strong winds set to hammer Norfolk and Waveney

A dusting of snow is due in Norfolk on Sunday. Picture: Nick Butcher

Pictures: School children across Great Yarmouth area celebrate World Book Day 2019

Great Yarmouth Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Great Yarmouth Primary Academy

Communities to benefit from £39,000 of traffic schemes - but is yours on the list?

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists