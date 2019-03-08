Lifeboat called to grounded boat after high winds

A lifeboat crew was called to rescue a boat. Picture: John Mitchell Archant

The coastguard has been called to assist a boat that ran aground after being blown off course.

A crew from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat station were called at 1pm on Saturday, March 9 to Breydon Water, Great Yarmouth.

A spokesman said; “With the high winds and weather conditions following a mechanical fault a boat had drifted and run aground.

“The crew pulled the boat back onto the water.”