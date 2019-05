Lifeboat launched to help police in Great Yarmouth

Picture: Denise Bradley

A lifeboat was launched to help police with a man on board a cruiser in Great Yarmouth.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat launched a vessel on Saturday (May 25) at 7.30pm after a call from Norfolk police.

Crew assisted officers with a male on board a cruiser at North Quay.

More details to follow.

