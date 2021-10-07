Lifeboat and emergency services called to injured woman near Reedham

Published: 8:22 AM October 7, 2021 Updated: 8:59 AM October 7, 2021

The coastguard, ambulance and fire service were called to reports of an injured woman who fell from her boat on the River Yare near Reedham.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was called to reports of an injured person on the bank near Norton Marsh drainage mill on at around 2.40pm on Wednesday.

Stephen Cooper, 60, witnessed the incident – as he was moored up on his own boat – and said the 59-year-old woman fell off her boat and onto the shore.

Mr Cooper, who is holidaying in Norfolk, said she was in “considerable pain” so he called the coastguard.

“Everybody tried to get to us but they had a lot of trouble due to where it was," he said. "The RNLI had to ferry the fire and ambulance people from Reedham."

On Facebook a Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI spokesman said: “The crew made haste to Reedham and liaised with waiting emergency services at Reedham Ferry RV Point.

“The lifeboat continued to Norton Marsh Mill where they located the casualty.

“Two crew members went ashore to perform casualty care and welfare checks whilst the lifeboat returned to RV point to transport two members of the East of England Ambulance and one Firefighter to the casualty scene.

They continued: “Once back on scene our crew assisted in placing the casualty into the scoop stretcher and onto inshore lifeboat ‘John Rowntree’.

“The crew then transported the casualty and Ambulance and Fire service crew to RV point and assisted in handing the casualty to Ambulance staff.

“Once the ambulance was safely underway the crew were stood down with thanks and headed back to station. Well done to crew and the members of the emergency services involved.”

Mr Cooper added: "My wife got a phone call at 11.20pm last night to say she was back onboard but she hadn’t broken anything. She was just very soar.

“It was unbelievable everyone involved deserves a massive thank you.”