News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Cat stranded in river rescued by lifeboat

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 11:20 AM February 22, 2022
Updated: 11:28 AM February 22, 2022
Cat rescued from river Great Yarmouth

The white cat caught the attention of passers-by who initially wondered what was marooned in the river wall. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

A white cat stranded in a river wall was plucked from the water by lifeboatmen after it was startled by a separate rescue effort.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat crew was put on alert at 8.50am today, finally launching at 9.15am to the distressed animal.

Cat rescued from river Great Yarmouth

A white cat was the focus of a co-ordinated rescue mission involving the coastguard and lifeboat in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

A series of photographs taken by Oliv3r Drone Photography captured the action after the man behind the lens saw a post about the cat circulating on social media.

Jennifer Rice, lifeboat spokesman, said it looked as if the cat had jumped into the water just before the crew arrived and pictures show rescuers leaning from the boat trying to reach it to haul it to safety.

Cat rescued from river Great Yarmouth

A bedraggled cat has been rescued by the lifeboat in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Helmsman Dave Kilpatrick said when they arrived at the site just opposite Great Yarmouth's White Swan Fish Restaurant on the River Bure they found the cat "clinging for dear life" to the metal sidings.

He said it appeared it had been startled after someone threw down a bag for it to grab onto in the hope it could be lifted up.

Cat rescued from River Yare Great Yarmouth

Lifeboatmen managed to coax the cat towards them and take it to safety. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Shallow water made getting close to the wall a tricky manoeuvre and the crew of four managed to grab the cat on their second attempt.

Most Read

  1. 1 Stunning photographs show Storm Eunice at her wildest
  2. 2 Shock as front of couple's house falls off in storm
  3. 3 Traders have their say on Great Yarmouth's £4.7m market revamp
  1. 4 The Real Dirty Dancing shot in Norfolk airs this week
  2. 5 Boris Johnson announces end of all Covid restrictions and free testing
  3. 6 Schools closed and trees down as Storm Franklin hits Norfolk
  4. 7 Person injured after crash between truck, van and two cars on A47
  5. 8 Revealed: Most and least expensive streets in Great Yarmouth borough
  6. 9 Jumblist event draws the crowds at art gallery
  7. 10 Audi stolen from Gorleston car park after woman's keys taken

Once in the boat it was wrapped in a blanked and kept calm.

Mr Kilpatrick said the cat seemed pleased to see them.

cat rescued from River Yare Great Yarmouth

A white cat stuck in the river wall at Great Yarmouth was the focus of a rescue mission on Tuesday. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

"It was cold and shivering but behaving itself and not trying to escape which was my biggest worry," he said.

"After a while it started perking up and getting warm. It was a compliant cat and seemed happy to see us."

Cat rescued from River Yare Great Yarmouth

The white cat looking bedraggled before the lifeboat crew arrived. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

The animal had a collar but not a tag. Once on dry land it was given some salmon, which it enjoyed.

Coastguard officers were able to source a cat carrier from the RSPCA in nearby Tar Works Road where the cat was taken to be looked over by a vet, although it appeared none the worse for its ordeal.

Cat rescued from river Great Yarmouth

A lifeboat crew was called out to rescue a white cat stuck high and not particularly dry in the river wall. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Also on board the Atlantic 85 lifeboat were Shaun Kent, Paul Dormer and Zac Brown.

The crew arrived back at the station at around 10.30am having handed the cat over.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said the cat was in good health and was microchipped so its owners were quickly traced.

The animal was now back at home and safe after its escapade, she added.




Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

Cannabis grower was asleep when police raided home

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
A fatberg fished out in Lowestoft and Thomas Williams of Caister

Fatberg threatens Caister homes and businesses

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The sealed off area outside Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth

Town centre shopping area sealed off as Storm Eunice batters region

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
A house in Scratby where the same family has lived for over 100 years is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia.

Tucked-away home in seaside village smashes auction guide price

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon