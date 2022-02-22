Cat stranded in river rescued by lifeboat
- Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography
A white cat stranded in a river wall was plucked from the water by lifeboatmen after it was startled by a separate rescue effort.
Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat crew was put on alert at 8.50am today, finally launching at 9.15am to the distressed animal.
A series of photographs taken by Oliv3r Drone Photography captured the action after the man behind the lens saw a post about the cat circulating on social media.
Jennifer Rice, lifeboat spokesman, said it looked as if the cat had jumped into the water just before the crew arrived and pictures show rescuers leaning from the boat trying to reach it to haul it to safety.
Helmsman Dave Kilpatrick said when they arrived at the site just opposite Great Yarmouth's White Swan Fish Restaurant on the River Bure they found the cat "clinging for dear life" to the metal sidings.
He said it appeared it had been startled after someone threw down a bag for it to grab onto in the hope it could be lifted up.
Shallow water made getting close to the wall a tricky manoeuvre and the crew of four managed to grab the cat on their second attempt.
Once in the boat it was wrapped in a blanked and kept calm.
Mr Kilpatrick said the cat seemed pleased to see them.
"It was cold and shivering but behaving itself and not trying to escape which was my biggest worry," he said.
"After a while it started perking up and getting warm. It was a compliant cat and seemed happy to see us."
The animal had a collar but not a tag. Once on dry land it was given some salmon, which it enjoyed.
Coastguard officers were able to source a cat carrier from the RSPCA in nearby Tar Works Road where the cat was taken to be looked over by a vet, although it appeared none the worse for its ordeal.
Also on board the Atlantic 85 lifeboat were Shaun Kent, Paul Dormer and Zac Brown.
The crew arrived back at the station at around 10.30am having handed the cat over.
A spokesman for the RSPCA said the cat was in good health and was microchipped so its owners were quickly traced.
The animal was now back at home and safe after its escapade, she added.