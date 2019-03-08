Lifeboat day will be full of family fun

On Sunday, August 11, Hemsby Lifeboat is holding its annual Lifeboat Day celebrations on the beach.

The fun starts at 10am with the official opening by the mayor of Great Yarmouth.

One of the highlights will be a display bringing together the Caister and the Gorleston lifeboats.

There will be a plethora of stalls and entertainment for all the family and there is the annual grand draw and an auction.

Entertainment on the day includes live acts such as Helen Ashton, Kristie Read, the band Trip Wire, Kendall, and Lou from the Beach Café will also be appearing on the main stage.

Lacons Brewery have donated beers for the event's bar and Hemsby Sports and Social Club has also provided some barrels.

The Coltishall Red Lion is allowing the lifeboat station to use its double-decker bus bar again this year, serving gin, Prosecco and assorted real ales.

Daniel Hurd, Hemsby Lifeboat station coxswain, said: "We are always humbled by the support we are shown."