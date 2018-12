Lifeboat called out to injured crewman off Norfolk coast

A lifeboat has been called out to attend an injured crewman off the Norfolk coast.

A spokesperson at the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat station said one boat was deployed at 3.58pm on Monday to a fishing vessel near Corton which had a medical casualty on.

The injuries to the crewman are not known.