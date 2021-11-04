News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
WATCH: Lifeboat launches twice for stranded boat and missing man

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:47 AM November 4, 2021
Caister Lifeboat

Caister Lifeboat being launched from the lifeboat station at 6.30pm on November 3 - Credit: Caister Lifeboat

Caister Lifeboat was called out twice in the space of seven hours to help search for a missing man and assist a boat in distress.

At 6.23pm on Wednesday, the lifeboat was paged to reports of an urgent signal from a vessel north of Caister.

The boat, Edradour, had lost power to both engines and was drifting along the coast with a risk of running aground on the beach.

The ALB lifeboat Bernard Matthews ll was launched within seven minutes.

A crew member boarded Edradour to check the people on board.

The lifeboat towed the Edradour to Lowestoft Harbour, arriving at 8pm.

The lifeboat was then called out again to a report of a missing man.

Humber Coastguard informed the lifeboat at 1.50am that the man had last been seen somewhere on the beach between Caister and Hemsby.

Due to the sea and weather conditions, visibility was extremely poor, but the crew manned spotlights to search the coastline.

At about 2.30am, Humber Coastguard called to say the man had been found safe and well.


