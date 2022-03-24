News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Lifeboat launched after concerns missing woman fell into water

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:25 PM March 24, 2022
Lifeboat crews were called to search for a missing woman in the sea off the coast of Great Yarmouth this evening.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat's John Rowntree craft was told to be on standby by UK Coastguard at around 5pm this evening after it received reports a woman may have entered the water in Great Yarmouth.

Once volunteers had assembled it was "strongly suspected" she had entered the water so the crew launched and made its way to Britannia Pier where the crew were asked to conduct a shoreline search from there northwards with the ebbing tide to North Denes.

A few minutes into the search, the woman was found safe and well, ashore and the crew were stood down.

Following the incident lifeboat crews urged people to take care near cliff edges and told people to dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard in the event of any emergency at sea.

