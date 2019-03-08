Fire crew rescues staff member trapped in lift
PUBLISHED: 12:58 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 13 April 2019
Archant
Firefighters had an early start as they rescued a member of staff trapped in a lift at a residential building.
One crew from Great Yarmouth fire station was called at around 5.33am this morning following reports of a person stuck in a lift.
Fortunately the staff member, who was at a property on North Denes Road in Great Yarmouth, had just a few minutes to wait before firefighters arrived.
Moments later the crew had managed to open the lift doors and the individual was retrieved from inside.