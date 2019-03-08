Search

Fire crew rescues staff member trapped in lift

PUBLISHED: 12:58 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 13 April 2019

A staff member had to be rescued from a lift at a property on North Denes Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google

A staff member had to be rescued from a lift at a property on North Denes Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google

Archant

Firefighters had an early start as they rescued a member of staff trapped in a lift at a residential building.

One crew from Great Yarmouth fire station was called at around 5.33am this morning following reports of a person stuck in a lift.

Fortunately the staff member, who was at a property on North Denes Road in Great Yarmouth, had just a few minutes to wait before firefighters arrived.

Moments later the crew had managed to open the lift doors and the individual was retrieved from inside.

