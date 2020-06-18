Search

‘Fingers crossed it will be ready’ - New £500,000 ride finally arrives after lockdown limbo

PUBLISHED: 11:26 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 18 June 2020

Albert Jones, managing director of the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth, is optimisitc the Lightning 360, a new £500,000 ride, will be ready for when the theme park reopens. Picture: Pleasure Beach/Archant.

Archant

A unique white-knuckle ride has finally arrived at a Great Yarmouth amusement park after being marooned in a haulier due to the coronavirus lockdown.

A new ride, the Lightning 360, has arrived at the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth after being stuck in an Italian factory due to lockdown. Picture: Pleasure Beach.A new ride, the Lightning 360, has arrived at the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth after being stuck in an Italian factory due to lockdown. Picture: Pleasure Beach.

The attraction was custom-built in a factory in northern Italy for the Pleasure Beach and has been named the Lightning 360.

Albert Jones, managing director of the theme park, bought the £500,000 ride – a first for Norfolk – back in February to boost the summer season.

But because of the outbreak it had remained at a haulier where it was awaiting a team from Italy to assemble it.

Mr Jones said the ride arrived a fortnight ago and since then has been assembled on the seafront.

The ride sits on a tower, with eight arms each supporting a two-seater plane, which can be controlled by the user and turn 360 degrees.

“We are still working on it now, we have all the parts together, it’s being wired,” Mr Jones said.

Inspectors will visit this week to confirm the ride is safety compliant.

Government guidance, subject to change, indicates theme parks could reopen on July 4 - but Mr Jones said the Pleasure Beach will not be ready until seven days later.

“We’re planning for July 11. All going well the Lightning 360 will be ready for when we open,” he said.

As with other business owners up and down the country, Mr Jones is pragmatic about the lockdown.

“At the end of the day, we can’t do anything about it. The figures don’t lie. Over 40,000 people have died. Hopefully now we’re getting towards the end of it.”

He is, however, concerned about the future - especially of tourism.

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A closed Pleasure beach Great Yarmouth. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANPictures from the Lock Down 2020. A closed Pleasure beach Great Yarmouth. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be a long winter,” he said.

“Our biggest worry is if there is a second spike, because what we don’t want it to be shut again. It’s a real worry for Great Yarmouth.”

When the park does reopen, it will be for two three-hour sessions every day for customers who have pre-paid, with a break between sessions for cleaning.

Named after a Second World War fighter plane, the Lightning 360 will replace Mulan, a caterpillar-themed attraction which closed last year after 20 years entertaining families.

What’s it like at Gapton Hall and Yarmouth town centre as shops reopen?

Hundreds of people waiting in line for entry into Sports Direct on June 15. The chain was offering 50pc off to NHS workers for one day only Picture: Liz Coates

Girl, 16, grabbed round neck and pulled to the ground

The girl was walking between Covent Garden Road and Diana Way when she was assaulted. Photo: Google

Tributes to ‘superb’ headteacher who has died after contracting Covid-19

Former Caister Infant School teacher Patricia Lewis has died aged 80 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by Caroline Butcher

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Proposal lodged for McDonalds’ drive-thru at Asda

A drive-thru McDonalds could be coming to Asda car park in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google maps

