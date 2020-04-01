Search

Gorleston man’s online workouts getting thousands of views

PUBLISHED: 15:29 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 01 April 2020

John Allitt, from Gorleston, has been streaming live workout videos to help children in the Great Yarmouth area keep fit while the country is under lockdown. Picture: John Allitt.

John Allitt, from Gorleston, has been streaming live workout videos to help children in the Great Yarmouth area keep fit while the country is under lockdown. Picture: John Allitt.

A Gorleston man’s online exercise classes have been getting thousands of views as children try to keep active during the coronavirus lockdown.

John Allitt, 34, runs Lil Kickers Academy, teaching football skills to children in Gorleston, Bradwell and Lowestoft.

After schools closed earlier this month Mr Allitt decided to move his classes online and on March 20 he started streaming workout sessions over Facebook Live - his first video has had almost 10,000 views.

He said: “I wanted to reach out to the community and be there with what I’m able to offer being a qualified coach and personal trainer.

“I’ve also started this so that I can try keep as much normality in these kids’ lives and seeing a familiar face like mine daily helps them have a laugh and also not let them forget me or the bond that I have created with those kids I coach.”

Mr Allitt’s daily workouts with his niece Tilly, 11, can be watched on his Facebook page here: www.facebook.com/lilkickersacademy

