Lily Fuller, 6, from Hopton, being presented with a T-shirt printed with a drawing she made during the second lockdown by Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard. - Credit: Trevor Fuller

A drawing by six-year-old Norfolk girl showing her dreams for life after lockdown has been chosen as a national winner by TV presenter Ben Shephard.

Lily Fuller, from Hopton, was one of the winners selected from thousands of entries into Good Morning Britain's Bottle Moments competition.

Launched during the second lockdown by illustrator Rob Murray and psychologist Dr Kevin Dutton, the contest tasked pupils with drawing what they most dreamed of doing once coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Lilly Fuller, 6, from Hopton at an awards ceremony at Oxford University on Tuesday (December 14) for the 2021 Bottle Moments art competition. - Credit: Trevor Fuller

Lily, who goes to Hopton Primary School, drew a picture of her grandparents who live in Scotland and of Loch Ness as she hopes to find its fabled monster.

At Oxford University on Tuesday, December 14, Mr Shephard presented Lily with her drawing illustrated on a mug and T-shirt.

Some of the winners of the 2021 Bottle Moments art competition which saw children draw pictures of their dreams for life after lockdown. - Credit: Trevor Fuller

Lily said: "I did the picture because I really wanted to see my granny and grandad. I hadn't seen them in a long time."











