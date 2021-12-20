Six-year-old Hopton girl among winners of Good Morning Britain art competition
- Credit: Trevor Fuller
A drawing by six-year-old Norfolk girl showing her dreams for life after lockdown has been chosen as a national winner by TV presenter Ben Shephard.
Lily Fuller, from Hopton, was one of the winners selected from thousands of entries into Good Morning Britain's Bottle Moments competition.
Launched during the second lockdown by illustrator Rob Murray and psychologist Dr Kevin Dutton, the contest tasked pupils with drawing what they most dreamed of doing once coronavirus restrictions were lifted.
Lily, who goes to Hopton Primary School, drew a picture of her grandparents who live in Scotland and of Loch Ness as she hopes to find its fabled monster.
At Oxford University on Tuesday, December 14, Mr Shephard presented Lily with her drawing illustrated on a mug and T-shirt.
Lily said: "I did the picture because I really wanted to see my granny and grandad. I hadn't seen them in a long time."