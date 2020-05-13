Police appeal as mystery over why The Waterways turned bright green is solved

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Norfolk police have appealed for information about an act of criminal damage at Great Yarmouth’s Waterways.

The lily pond at Great Yarmouth's scenic Waterways refilled after last week' s vandal attack which saw it turn bright green Picture: Liz Coates The lily pond at Great Yarmouth's scenic Waterways refilled after last week' s vandal attack which saw it turn bright green Picture: Liz Coates

As previously reported the scenic lily pond at the heart of the recently restored seafront pleasure garden was turned a lurid green leading to worries about pollution and the effect on fish.

It has since been drained and refilled.

A second incident was suspected at the weekend when the nearby boating lake started to turn green too - although tests revealed in that case it was more to do with an algae bloom.

In a statement officers have now revealed drain dye was the source of the fluorescent green colour change that caused such alarm.

A suspected vandal attack on the Waterways lily pond has been followed by a second incident at the nearby boating lake. This picture taken on Saturday May 9 shows the extent of the pollution which is being investigated by the police Picture: Andy Cranefield A suspected vandal attack on the Waterways lily pond has been followed by a second incident at the nearby boating lake. This picture taken on Saturday May 9 shows the extent of the pollution which is being investigated by the police Picture: Andy Cranefield

It said: “Sometime between 5pm, Saturday May 2 and 10am on Saturday May 9, two contained expanses of water along Marine Parade were criminally damaged.

“During the weekend of May 2, a lily pond was contaminated with what is believed to be drain dye, changing the colour of the water.

“The following weekend (of Saturday May 9), a boating lake along Marine Parade had approximately 25pc of its water turned fluorescent green as a result of dye being added by unknown suspect(s).

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area on either weekend.”

The second reported attack has since been put down the algae following investigation and sampling.

The Venetian Waterways reopened last summer after a £2.7m revamp.

The seven-acre park in North Drive is considered a tranquil antidote to Great Yarmouth’s gaudy Golden Mile and a huge restoration success.

The choppy waters of Great Yarmouth's boating lake, part of the Waterways garden. They have been targeted by vandals and the borough council is appealing for information Picture: Liz Coates The choppy waters of Great Yarmouth's boating lake, part of the Waterways garden. They have been targeted by vandals and the borough council is appealing for information Picture: Liz Coates

When the lily pond turned bright green it sparked huge interest.

A section of backbone from a plastic skeleton was also found floating in the lurid green waters, adding to the mystery of who would do such a thing and why.

The borough council has tagged the attack as “disappointing” saying time and money were diverted from other services to deal with the incident just as they were needed most and stretched during the response to Covid-19.

Anyone with information should contact PC Mandy Shreeve in the Op Solve team on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/30251/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.