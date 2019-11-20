Search

Second branch and new high street location for independent fashion shop

PUBLISHED: 10:36 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 20 November 2019

Fashion store Limelite has moved to a new spot in King Street Great Yarmouth and is poised to open a second store in London Road, Lowestoft Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

A clothing retailer is testing a new high street location close to banks where it says people do most of their business.

Limelite has moved out of Market Gates into a smaller shop in King Street.

Owner Remzi Hayat said he wanted to be closer to the town's financial heart on what he considered a busier stretch with more footfall.

Meanwhile the 55-year-old is poised to open a second branch in Lowestoft's London Road and hopes to welcome customers as early as next week.

Mr Hayat, who divides his time between London and Great Yarmouth, said his aim was to sell exclusive brands sourced in Italy and France at reasonable prices.

And although fashion was "a difficult business" he and his partner Svitlana who works in the Yarmouth shop, were heartened to see old and new customers coming to see them in their new spot.

He added that being close to River Island in a pedestrianised area due to welcome Sports Direct in the Marks and Spencer building could only help the business.

"We are trying to do something vibrant and buzzing at a reasonable price," he added.

The unit had been empty for some time.

