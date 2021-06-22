Murder detectives shift focus to town gardens

Published: 11:35 AM June 22, 2021

Scenes of crime officer in the garden of property in Gorleston where Linda Hood was found dead following a fire. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Detectives probing the murder of a Gorleston woman have switched their focus to a town park.

Residents reported seeing a large police and forensic presence in Priory Gardens, and in Beccles Road, on Monday, June 22.

Linda Hood, right, with her late husband Alan Hood. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A spokesman for the Norfolk force has confirmed the activity related to the murder of Linda Hood, 68, and would likely continue in the coming days.

As the investigation enters its tenth day, one man in his 50s is still being questioned by police at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre, while another man arrested on June 17 has been released on bail.

Officers were called just before 9.10am on Friday, June 11, to assist Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service following reports of a fire at a house in Cherwell Way, Gorleston.

Mrs Hood was found inside the property but she was declared deceased at the scene.

Inquiries and the results of a post-mortem examination led detectives in the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team to treat her death as murder.

On Monday (June 21) police said a second man had been arrested in relation to Linda's murder.

The cause of death established was compression to the neck.

Detective chief inspector Phill Gray said: "We are continuing to progress with our enquiries in order to establish the exact circumstances leading up to Linda’s death.

"We understand the local community continues to feel concerned about recent events and officers will remain in the area over the coming days.

"We reiterate our appeal for information and encourage anyone who was in the Cherwell Way area of Gorleston on Thursday, June 10 and Friday, June 11 to come forward.

Forensic services arrived at the scene on Cherwell Way at 10.50am. - Credit: James Weeds

"We do believe the man we are currently questioning is known to Linda."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to submit this through a portal by visiting https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363720N69-PO1 or contact Detective chief inspector Phill Gray in the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Osgood.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.