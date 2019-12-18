Van burned out in suspected arson attack

A van was burned out in a suspected arson attack on Briar Close in Lingwood on December 18. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A van has been burned out in a suspected arson attack.

Firefighters were called to a van on fire in Lingwood. Photo: Denise Bradley Firefighters were called to a van on fire in Lingwood. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norfolk Police were called on Wednesday morning (December 18) at 5.15am to reports a Ford Transit van was on fire on Briar Close in Lingwood.

One fire engine from Carrow went to the scene and crew spent an hour putting out the blaze.

Police have said the van was completely burned out and the fire is being treated as arson.

Officers have already been making house to house enquiries in the area this morning and investigations continue.

The van has not yet been removed from the scene, as it was too hot, police said.