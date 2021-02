Updated

Published: 2:51 PM February 7, 2021 Updated: 4:16 PM February 7, 2021

A road in Gorleston has reopened after a crash.

Links Road was shut both ways earlier today after a collision reported at 1.40pm on Sunday (February 7).

First Bus has said the X11 is now resuming its normal route and will be able to serve Middleton Road and the James Paget hospital.

⚠️SERVICE UPDATE⚠️



Due to an RTC Links Road between James Paget Hospital is closed. The X11 will not be able to serve Middleton Road and JPH. The service will divert via Crab Lane and Beccles Road.



We are sorry for any inconvenience. — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) February 7, 2021

