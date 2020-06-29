Search

Advanced search

Pub fire pinned on ‘spontaneously combusting’ cleaning rag as drivers warned over parking

PUBLISHED: 16:26 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 29 June 2020

The Lord Nelson pub in Trafalgar Road West. Fire crews have said inconsiderate parking in the area delayed their response to a fire Picture: Liz Coates

The Lord Nelson pub in Trafalgar Road West. Fire crews have said inconsiderate parking in the area delayed their response to a fire Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

An oily rag is being blamed for a pub fire in a tight terraced street, as drivers were ticked off for blocking emergency access.

An oily rag left on a bench at the Lord Nelson pub as the landlady made efforts to spruce it up ahead of reopening caused a fire drama after it spontaneously combusted Picture: Liz CoatesAn oily rag left on a bench at the Lord Nelson pub as the landlady made efforts to spruce it up ahead of reopening caused a fire drama after it spontaneously combusted Picture: Liz Coates

Numerous blue lights rushed to the scene in Trafalgar Road West in Gorleston at 3.20am on Monday (June 29) to reports of a fire at The Lord Nelson pub.

But badly parked vehicles, some on corners and on double yellow lines, meant vital minutes were wasted reaching the building - home to a family of five.

Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service’s eastern group manager Clive Wells said: “We could not get into Trafalgar Road West from either end.

“Bad parking adds to our response times and we would urge people to consider whether emergency vehicles could pass before leaving their car and not to park on double yellow lines.

Trafalgar Road West where fire crews were delayed by inconsiderate parking. Warning stickers were placed on offending vehicles Picture; Liz CoatesTrafalgar Road West where fire crews were delayed by inconsiderate parking. Warning stickers were placed on offending vehicles Picture; Liz Coates

“It is the difference between someone surviving, and crews not getting there in time.”

Meanwhile landlady Sandra Farman, who lives nearby, was shocked to see smoke billowing from the bar.

The three people inside at the time - her business partner Neil Armstrong, his partner and their young daughter - had all got out safely after the fire alarm sounded.

They were checked over by paramedics at the scene.

The Lord Nelson pub in Trafalgar Road West. Fire crews have said they struggled to reach the building because of poor parking on double yellow lines and on corners which put lives at risk Picture: Liz CoatesThe Lord Nelson pub in Trafalgar Road West. Fire crews have said they struggled to reach the building because of poor parking on double yellow lines and on corners which put lives at risk Picture: Liz Coates

You may also want to watch:

She said fire officers concluded the fire was caused by an oily rag left on a seat that had “spontaneously combusted” and begun to smoulder.

“There were no flames,” she said. “Just a lot of smoke. The alarms went off and the fire retardant in the bench did its job.

”Everything worked how it should have worked.

“It was all part of my redecorating regime. I had been cleaning the floor with linseed oil and left the cloth on the bench.

“I feel very lucky.

“The daft thing is that if I had left my dust sheets there the fire could have got the carpet and that would have been it.”

She said she was keen to warn others of the fire hazard.

A neighbour said parking was a big problem in the tight terraced street with wing mirrors regularly clipped if they weren’t tucked in.

“It has always been a tight squeeze and a car on double yellows was hit by a dust cart.

“We just accept it. We park where we can.”

The pub still plans to open on July 4 with a strict 2m distancing policy.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps

Pub fire pinned on ‘spontaneously combusting’ cleaning rag as drivers warned over parking

The Lord Nelson pub in Trafalgar Road West. Fire crews have said inconsiderate parking in the area delayed their response to a fire Picture: Liz Coates

Norfolk academy trust reveals Saturday lessons and August return date for year 10 pupils

Dame Rachel de Souza, chief executive of the Inspiration Trust, who is leading calls for children to return to school early from their summer holidays Picture: Andi Sapey/Inspiration Trust

Man injured in off-road motorbike crash

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station responded. Picture: Nick Butcher

Parents not sending children back to school in September could be fined

Parents not sending children back to school in September could be fined. Picture: PA Images

Most Read

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps

Pub fire pinned on ‘spontaneously combusting’ cleaning rag as drivers warned over parking

The Lord Nelson pub in Trafalgar Road West. Fire crews have said inconsiderate parking in the area delayed their response to a fire Picture: Liz Coates

Norfolk academy trust reveals Saturday lessons and August return date for year 10 pupils

Dame Rachel de Souza, chief executive of the Inspiration Trust, who is leading calls for children to return to school early from their summer holidays Picture: Andi Sapey/Inspiration Trust

Man injured in off-road motorbike crash

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station responded. Picture: Nick Butcher

Parents not sending children back to school in September could be fined

Parents not sending children back to school in September could be fined. Picture: PA Images

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Pub fire pinned on ‘spontaneously combusting’ cleaning rag as drivers warned over parking

The Lord Nelson pub in Trafalgar Road West. Fire crews have said inconsiderate parking in the area delayed their response to a fire Picture: Liz Coates

‘All you need is a spare bag’ - Residents cleaning up ‘horrendous’ beach litter urge others to do the same

Marie Lily, who lives in Gorleston, spent her Saturday morning collecting bottles and discarded rubbish from Gorleston beach. Having lived here her whole life, she said she has never seen such disrespect for the environment before. Photo: Marie Lily

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps

Queen approves Norfolk’s two new deputy lieutenants

James Bagge has been announced as a deputy lieutenant for Norfolk. Photo: Emily Prince

Man injured in off-road motorbike crash

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station responded. Picture: Nick Butcher