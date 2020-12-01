Ho, ho...go! Santa sleigh run going ahead with rule of six
- Credit: Great Yarmouth Lions Club
With Tier 2 restrictions in place, Santa and his bubble of elves will spread festive cheer while following the rule of six.
The Norfolk Broads Lions Club and Great Yarmouth Lions Club have both confirmed they will be dusting off their sleighs and delighting families on their doorsteps.
The two clubs, which cover separate areas of the borough, have both adopted different approaches and accept takings will likely be down.
Stephen Pyzer, president of the Broads club which covers the northern villages including Caister, Ormesby, Martham, Hemsby, and Winterton, said the normal practice of alerting people by knocking on doors would be abandoned, adding that Santa had taken to Facebook for the first time instead.
People wanting to know about a particular route can click to say they are "interested" and receive updates by social media.
Before the new Tier placings were announced there was a question mark over whether the annual sleigh tours - the Lions' most famous fundraising event - would go ahead.
You may also want to watch:
But with some tweaks and changes they will be taking to the road, albeit later than usual.
It means online donation pages have been set up with the Yarmouth club doing away with bucket shaking altogether.
Most Read
- 1 'Appalling' - bid for flat-pack flats sparks anger on coast
- 2 'The most difficult one yet' - Knitting queen displays her latest creation
- 3 Town in mourning as nightclub owner who 'loved everybody' dies at 49
- 4 Search for woman, 64, missing from residential home
- 5 Woman missing from residential home found 'safe and well' after search
- 6 Fresh bid to knock down village pub for homes and shops
- 7 Norfolk sees significant falls in Covid cases, figures show
- 8 Nine Norfolk schools closed or partly shut due to Covid-19 cases
- 9 Norfolk hospital records first Covid-related death in five days
- 10 Boy, aged one, who suffered severe burns now 'looking forward to Christmas'
To make it Covid-safe Santa will be accompanied by his driver with four helpers walking a safe distance apart wearing masks.
Mr Pyzer said "just a wave" was in order this year and that it was more about spreading festive cheer than asking for money.
The Broads tour usually raises up to £6,000 for local good causes.
The charity sleigh run will visit the following locations and hopes to catch up with Winterton and Hemsby, which would have seen Santa last week.
Visits are from 6-8pm.
Friday December 4 - Martham
Saturday 5 - Caister Tesco
Sunday 6 - Martham
Tuesday 8 - Ormesby
Wednesday 9 - Ormesby
Friday 11 - Caister
Saturday 12 - Caister Old Hall
Sunday 13 - Caister
Tuesday 15 - Caister
Wednesday 16 - Caister
Friday 18 - Caister
Saturday 19 - Caister
Sunday 20 - Caister
Great Yarmouth Lions Club have also said they are able to stage a reduced number of sleigh runs.
All the dates start at 6:30pm .
Schedule is as follows:
Monday December 7 – Barrack Estate/Deneside/Middlegate – 3 miles
Wednesday 9 – Belton Circular Tour– 2 miles
Friday 11 – Cobholm/Southtown – 2.5 miles
Monday 14 – Hopton – 3.5 miles
Wednesday 16 – Gorleston – 3.6 miles
Friday 18– Northgate/Newtown – 3.5 miles
Monday 21 – Magdalen Estate East – 3 miles
23rd – Bradwell/Shrublands – 4.8 miles
The sleigh will not be stopping anywhere and no cash collections will be made en-route.
There will be an opportunity to make online donations via the Great Yarmouth Lions Club Facebook Page or direct to their JustGiving platform.
Hemsby independent lifeboat service has announced it will not be hosting Father Christmas on his boat tour of the village this year due to the pandemic, but still welcomes donations, and bids for its beer hamper auction on Facebook.