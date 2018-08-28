Vital link to Mediaeval Great Yarmouth is saved - but needs a £500,000 makeover

Things are looking up for the last timber-framed building in Great Yarmouth after it has been bought by the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust and the Borough Council. Picture: Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust

Things are looking up for the last timber-framed building of its kind in Great Yarmouth after it was bought by a preservation trust and the council.

Things are looking up for the last timber-framed building in Great Yarmouth after it has been bought by the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust and the Borough Council. Picture: Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust

Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust (GYPT) and Great Yarmouth Borough Council have compulsorily purchased the property on 160 King Street after it fell into a state of disrepair.

Darren Barker, project manager at the GYPT, said: “We have been waiting for two years for the compulsory purchase report to go through, now the council have temporary ownership of the property and will be passing it over to us very soon.”

A report from the council in 2017 showed that the timber-framed building fell into disrepair after being neglected since 2001.

Councillors then voted for the compulsory purchase of the site in a bid to save the historic structure.

Things are looking up for the last timber-framed building in Great Yarmouth after it has been bought by the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust and the Borough Council. Picture: Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust

The report said: “It is an exceptionally important heritage asset not least because it is the last remaining timber-framed building in the urban area of Great Yarmouth.

“This offers a direct link with the town’s mediaeval origins and is a rare survivor.

“It makes a significant contribution to the character and appearance of the King Street conservation area in terms of the visual rhythm and spatial quality of the built environment of the street.

“It contributes to the fascinating standing archaeology of the area and the sense of evolution and development of the street from 16th century buildings to mid-20th century examples.”

Things are looking up for the last timber-framed building in Great Yarmouth after it has been bought by the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust and the Borough Council. Picture: Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust

Due to the building being listed, the GYPT is limited with what it can change in the property.

The trust can repair the building back to its original standards but cannot alter its character, such as the colour of walls.

Mr Barker said: “We will undertake a full and comprehensive repair to the residential and retail building but first we will need to perform some emergency repairs as water has been entering the property.

“Based on the costs of other similar repair projects in King Street, the full cost will be between £400,000-£500,000.

Things are looking up for the last timber-framed building in Great Yarmouth after it has been bought by the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust and the Borough Council. Picture: Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust

“Due to its timber-frame and the sensitive work needed I would expect the work to take around two years.”