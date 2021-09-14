News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

Thousands of pounds set aside for City of Culture bid

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:56 AM September 14, 2021   
Cllr Carl Smith (right), Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, and Cllr Steve Gallant, Leader of

Cllr Carl Smith (right), Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, and Cllr Steve Gallant, Leader of East Suffolk Council, announced the joint bid to become the UK City of Culture 2025, at Somerleyton Hall - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Plans to make the Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft areas the UK’s City of Culture 2025 accelerated on Monday evening, as councillors voted to set aside thousands of pounds in funding.

The towns, which have together submitted a joint bid for the status to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), are one of 20 places to apply - and the only one in the East. 

Great Yarmouth borough councillors voted to allocate £40,000 if the towns become one of the six longlisted places at the end of September.

The £40,000 would form part of a £200,000 budget, the rest of which would come from other authorities and groups.

Among other uses, the funds would be used for marketing, research and grants to local arts groups during the shortlisting process. 

LESLIE MOGFORD ON THE RIVERSIDE.

Conservative councillor Leslie Mogford - Credit: ARCHANT LTD

You may also want to watch:

Conservative councillor Leslie Mogford said the bid’s success would “show to the world that we’re not just beer, sand and candy floss. 

“We’re a cultural community and we still have a great deal to show of our old history - and we can share that with the world.”
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Seaside fun park faces opposition over rides and 'prison-style' fencing
  2. 2 Hospital brings in private security as A&E staff jeered by patients
  3. 3 Murder victim's cause of death 'unascertained'
  1. 4 Progress on long-awaited bridge
  2. 5 Shoppers' frustration at store shortages
  3. 6 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
  4. 7 Seaside bungalow set to be demolished
  5. 8 The story behind the fist-bumping Norfolk airman in Afghanistan
  6. 9 Paget worker's relief as stolen bike replaced through auction
  7. 10 Out There Festival returns with flying sofa, giant lips, and outsized snail
Great Yarmouth Borough Council
East Suffolk Council
Great Yarmouth News
Lowestoft News
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police cordon on King Street, Great Yarmouth.

Burglary at Great Yarmouth jewellers

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Development of the Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront in May 2021.

Milestone reached in £26m leisure centre work

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Gail Smith at Mixsmiths.

'It was exactly what we were hoping for' - New bar joins the fabric of town

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Beccles Road in Gorleston

Norfolk Live

Road blocked after three-vehicle crash in Gorleston

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon