New bins pop up along Great Yarmouth's seafront

One of the new bin frames on Great Yarmouth seafront - Credit: GYBC

Dozens of new look bins will be sprouting up in Great Yarmouth to help keep the town tidy as it approaches the busy summer season.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is in the process of installing 60 double bin sets along the Golden Mile.

The bin frames house a black bin for general waste and a green bin for empty glasses, bottles and cans.

They are replacing what the council call small and outdated bins along the seafront and wording on them says "Thank you for keeping Great Yarmouth tidy".

Welcoming the new bins, the borough council's environment committee chair Paul Wells said: “Tourism is a major part of our economy and we want to help make it as green as possible.

60 new bin frames are coming to the Golden Mile - Credit: James Bass

"We are encouraging people to reduce waste through things like reusable cups but where that is not possible these new double bins will help people recycle.

"We are also adding extra capacity so people have no excuse not to behave responsibly and tidy up after themselves.”

No waste trade is allowed to be put in the new bins and the council thanked CIM Signs & Graphics for the signage work on them.

An old style bin near the seafront - Credit: Archant

The bins are part of FACET (Facilitate the Adoption of Circular Entrepreneurship in the Tourism and leisure sector), an Interreg 2Seas project funded by the European Regional Development Fund and delivered by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Norfolk County Council.

Other local initiatives supported by FACET include the reusable Hemsby Cup recycling scheme, community fridges in Great Yarmouth and Hemsby to tackle food waste and the creation of three bottleship bins in Hemsby, Great Yarmouth, and Gorleston specifically aimed at driving up recycling rates for plastic bottles.

A statement on Great Yarmouth Borough Council's Facebook page said: "Let's all do our part to keep Great Yarmouth tidy!

"Thanks to funding from the FACET project, increasing bin capacity along Great Yarmouth Seafront is in full swing.

"We are removing the small, outdated bins and upgrading them to these larger bins which will help keep our seafront litter free."

For information on borough bins and recycling visit www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/rubbish-and-recycling