New bins pop up along Great Yarmouth's seafront
- Credit: GYBC
Dozens of new look bins will be sprouting up in Great Yarmouth to help keep the town tidy as it approaches the busy summer season.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council is in the process of installing 60 double bin sets along the Golden Mile.
The bin frames house a black bin for general waste and a green bin for empty glasses, bottles and cans.
They are replacing what the council call small and outdated bins along the seafront and wording on them says "Thank you for keeping Great Yarmouth tidy".
Welcoming the new bins, the borough council's environment committee chair Paul Wells said: “Tourism is a major part of our economy and we want to help make it as green as possible.
"We are encouraging people to reduce waste through things like reusable cups but where that is not possible these new double bins will help people recycle.
"We are also adding extra capacity so people have no excuse not to behave responsibly and tidy up after themselves.”
No waste trade is allowed to be put in the new bins and the council thanked CIM Signs & Graphics for the signage work on them.
The bins are part of FACET (Facilitate the Adoption of Circular Entrepreneurship in the Tourism and leisure sector), an Interreg 2Seas project funded by the European Regional Development Fund and delivered by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Norfolk County Council.
Other local initiatives supported by FACET include the reusable Hemsby Cup recycling scheme, community fridges in Great Yarmouth and Hemsby to tackle food waste and the creation of three bottleship bins in Hemsby, Great Yarmouth, and Gorleston specifically aimed at driving up recycling rates for plastic bottles.
Most Read
- 1 Yarmouth man whose body part was found had been released from prison
- 2 New £4.7m market begins to fill up with town traders
- 3 Body part of man found on beach in Great Yarmouth
- 4 Take a look inside this Norfolk coastal power station in the 1950s
- 5 Man told police officers he was going to stab former partner
- 6 Man who played nearly 1,000 crazy golf courses likes this one best
- 7 Suspected stroke victim waited nearly three hours in ambulance
- 8 Four-bed farmhouse with 0.75 acres for sale in Broadland village
- 9 Appeal launched for man who lost everything in fire
- 10 'It's a wonderful honour' - New borough mayor to take up chains of office
A statement on Great Yarmouth Borough Council's Facebook page said: "Let's all do our part to keep Great Yarmouth tidy!
"Thanks to funding from the FACET project, increasing bin capacity along Great Yarmouth Seafront is in full swing.
"We are removing the small, outdated bins and upgrading them to these larger bins which will help keep our seafront litter free."
For information on borough bins and recycling visit www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/rubbish-and-recycling