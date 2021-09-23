News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

Green light for 137-year-old pub to be turned into shop

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:42 AM September 23, 2021   
The Albion pub on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston-on-Sea.

The Albion pub on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston-on-Sea. - Credit: Google

Plans to convert a 137-year-old pub into a convenience store have been given unanimous approval by councillors.

At a Wednesday meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s development control committee, councillors considered plans to re-fit and extend the Albion on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston.

Agent Jake Russell, speaking on behalf of the applicant, Punch Pubs & Co, said the pub had become “an unviable commercial enterprise” but that its new purpose would help to maintain “the vibrancy of the local area”.

““The proposal for a new convenience store will provide Gorleston-on-Sea new economic and social benefits - most notably, the creation of around 20 new jobs,” said Mr Russell. 

“The property’s car park will be available free of charge to users of nearby shops, regardless of whether they intend to shop at the proposed convenience store or otherwise. 

You may also want to watch:

“The applicant has confirmed its acceptance of a planning condition which will enshrine this arrangement into the future."

Labour councillor Marlene Fairhead said she was concerned by the building’s traditional design being altered by the conversion, but Mr Russell assured her that aside from the proposed extension, alterations made to the building’s exterior will be “nil to minimal”.

Councillor Trevor Wainwright, leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Leader of the Labour opposition on Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Trevor Wainwright - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 New twist in Star Hotel saga as it changes hands for just £1,000
  2. 2 Driver who died in A47 crash had medical episode
  3. 3 See inside new homes taking shape at former Pontins holiday park
  1. 4 Christmas markets 'spread out across the borough'
  2. 5 New Banksy-style mural adds to town's crop of street art
  3. 6 National newspaper names Great Yarmouth as a top autumn destination
  4. 7 Bid for shop in end-of-terrace house refused
  5. 8 Mother's shock at son's inquest over lack of mental health improvements
  6. 9 'Very high risk' paedophile who groomed 12-year-old has sentence doubled
  7. 10 Iconic seaside venue becomes 'place to be' in Great Yarmouth

The leader of the council’s Labour opposition, Trevor Wainwright, said: “I think it’s a really good scheme. The pub has been struggling for years, and if this doesn’t take place, it will just deteriorate further and end up either left as derelict, or it will end up as housing at some stage, I would imagine.”

He added: “Nobody wants to see pubs go, wet-led pubs, but unfortunately, that is the way of the world now, so I think the recommendation is good and I would move it.”

Labour councillor and former MP for Great Yarmouth, Tony Wright, said he thought the plan was “not without its issues” particularly with the impact on smaller nearby shops, but the alternative would see the pub “lay dormant”. 

Tony Wright speaking at the unveiling of a blue plaque to mark the 30th anniversary of Crimestoppers

Labour councillor and former MP for Great Yarmouth, Tony Wright. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

Near neighbours had voiced concerns spanning parking, litter, noise, and loss of a community pub and meeting place for local groups.

One said: "This is an iconic building and public house, we have two large convenience stores in very close proximity, a supermarket just down the road and a Tesco Express one mile away, so why do we need another?”

Great Yarmouth Borough Council
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gorleston Beach has been ranked within the top 10 percent of attractions across the world.

Norfolk Live

Norfolk beach ranked among world's top tourist attractions

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
race

Gallery

Can you spot yourself at Great Yarmouth Ladies Day?

Anthony Carroll

person
Peter Doidge, owner of Peter Doidge Car Audio and Performance Center on Southtown Road in Great Yarm

'It's a big pain' - Third river crossing work leaves businessman frustrated

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Great Yarmouth 

Do you recognise this man?

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon