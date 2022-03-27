News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New bid for kiosks and 'leisure area' on lower prom

Liz Coates

Published: 1:35 PM March 27, 2022
People will be able to look out over the yacht pond and sea under new council plans for commerical kiosks and a leisure area.

Two new kiosks and a leisure area are being proposed for Gorleston's lower prom overlooking the yacht pond. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

A controversial bid for retail kiosks and a leisure area on Gorleston's lower prom is back in the hands of planners.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council wants to add the new units on land close to the yacht pond and create a new leisure area for temporary attractions like the soft play fun bus which was there for a few weeks last year.

Similar plans three years ago sparked strong objections with people saying they liked Gorleston as it was and didn't want it to get too commercial, with runners spelling out the word 'No' on the esplanade.

Arguments for the scheme put forward by the council say it will bring more choice and add interest.

The papers point to the success of the RNLI  shop above the splashpad and of summer craft fayres in the band stand gardens as proof of demand.

The council stresses the concessions will be retail-only and not for food "giving local businesses the opportunity to offer something different within this area."

To see the plans or comment visit the borough council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0112/F.


Gorleston News

