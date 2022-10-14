Bid to relocate Great Yarmouth's fair was thrown out

Last year's October Fair debuted at St George's Park. But some people want it moved to a more suitable location. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A bid to relocate a fair in Great Yarmouth has been thrown out at a council meeting.

Councillors motioned to alter the location of this year's October Fair, sharing concerns of environmental damage, inconvenience to residents and disrespecting the war memorial based near the fair's venue.

The October Fair began in St George's Park last October, and the half-term attraction is returning to the park this year from Thursday, October 27 to Sunday, October 30.

Nelson Ward councillors Kerry Robinson-Payne, Tony Wright and Michael Jeal motioned to have the venue changed for the funfair at last night's (October 13) Great Yarmouth Borough Council meeting, but it was rejected by a majority vote.

Councillor for Nelson Ward, Kerry Robinson-Payne said residents weren't against the fair. But she said many feel it could be held in a better location. - Credit: James Bass

Ms Robinson-Payne said Nelson Ward residents weren't against the fair but felt the attraction needed a more suitable location.

"The fair is a great idea, and we welcome it. But we think it should be in a place where it wouldn't devastate the award-winning park," she said.

"There was much damage done to the park last year - which can still be seen today.

"A lot of residents also feel it is disrespectful to the War Memorial in the park."

A neighbour to the park, Lorraine Finch, said she was against the fair being held in St George's Park.

"It was so noisy last year, and there was nowhere to get away from it inside our homes," she said.

"And it's a local environmental disaster with all the fumes from the diesel engines. It's bad for the trees and it's bad for anyone with breathing difficulties."

Ms Finch said she felt the council had shown "no thought for residents."

A carousel entertains one of the many children enjoying last year's funfair. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Councillor Daniel Candon, who voted against the move, said the decision for the location was based on income generation.

"The Showmen's Guild had a very successful event in the park last year," he said.

"I am sure that by keeping the fair at St Georges, seafront traders and wider businesses will potentially see raised levels of trade during this time, and communities around the park will use it as a way to come together."

Frankie Harris, chair of the Eastern Section of The Showmen's Guild, said he acknowledged local concerns and would be open to discussion about a location change for future instalments of the October Fair.