Brandon Lewis is 'hopeful' for Hemsby's rock berm plans

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis said he was sorry to see the recent damage in Hemsby. - Credit: PA

Great Yarmouth's MP has said he is hopeful that proposals for a coastal rock berm at a Norfolk village are given permission, following further erosion caused by high tides and gale-force winds.

On Thursday night, a storm ravaged Hemsby, destroying an RNLI lifeguard station and bringing a residential garden closer to a cliff edge.

The RNLI tower, built two days ago, washed over by the sea at Hemsby, where the lifeboat is launched. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Following the damage, residents, crewmembers of Hemsby Independent Lifeboat Service and, borough and county councillor James Bensly said that more sea defences in the area were vital for the village's future.

One resident said a proposed rock berm - which is currently waiting for a decision from planners - was "badly needed".

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis said he was sorry to see the recent damage in the village.

Mr Lewis added: "I have consistently supported work towards sea defences in Hemsby. However, this is not a simple process.

"I am hopeful that planning permission for the berm will soon be passed. That will give the owners of the beach, the community, local businesses, and local and national government agencies a clear goal to build a funding package around."