Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

By-elections in two wards as councillors quit

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 5:11 PM April 20, 2021   
Great Yarmouth Borough Election count at Yarmouth Town Hall.Cara Walker, Labour, wins Claydon ward.P

Cara Walker, Labour, winning Claydon ward in 2018. She has since announced she is resigning her seat. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Two by-elections are being held after an independent and a Labour councillor both resigned citing personal reasons.

Steve Scott-Greenard has stood down as ward representative for Ormesby on Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

He won the seat from Ron Hanton in 2019.

Mr Scott-Greenard said the decision to step down was "a personal choice" and came in the wake of securing paid work from the borough council.

Mr Hanton, a former borough and county councillor, is hoping to regain his seat when voters go to the polls. Labour is fielding Clair Wardley who has stood previously in several wards.

Meanwhile, people in the Claydon ward will also be asked to return a new member with Labour's Cara Walker standing down for personal reasons group leader Trevor Wainwright said, having won the seat in 2018.

Both by-elections will be held on the same day as the Norfolk County Council elections on May 6, the successful candidate serving for two years until the council's next full election due in 2023.

