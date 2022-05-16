How do you report broken road signs in Norfolk?

A broken road sign on a Caister pavement has led to Norfolk County Council advising residents on how to make official reports.

The bent road sign, which was to indicate the start of a cycle lane, is located in front of the former Police Station on Caister High Street.

One complaint on the website Fix My Street said: "A footpath signpost appears to have suffered collision damage. It is bent and the end is at a height that could cause serious injury if impacted."

A person made a report about the bent road sign on Caister High Street, saying it "could cause serious injury". - Credit: James Weeds

Chris Alston, highways area manager, said: “We investigate highway issues such as these as soon as possible and where action is required repairs will be prioritised taking into account the nature of the issue, location and usage of the road or path in question."

Mr Alston said the best way to report issues is via Norfolk County Council's online report form as this means people can choose to receive updates on any issues they have reported.

You can report issues here: www.norfolk.gov.uk/highwaysproblem