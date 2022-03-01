Council hiking car park charges by up to 50p an hour

Charges at some car parks in Great Yarmouth are going up after a local authority reviewed its fees.

Budget proposals agreed last month include a hike in charges across the Great Yarmouth borough bringing in an estimated £2.5m including on-street revenue.

Under the changes the hourly rate at all town centre car parks (Howard Street, King Street, Market Place, Stonecutters, George Street, Brewers Plain, Fuller's Hill, Blackfriars, and Middlegate) will increase by 20p an hour to £1.20.

Parking remains free from 4pm every day and on Wednesday from midday in King Street, George Street and Brewery Plain.

There is no change to seafront long stay parking at St Nicholas car park and in North Drive.

At the short stay car parks in Euston Road, Anchor Gardens, and the Jetty north and south summer costs for the first two hours will rise by 10p to £2.60 and by 20p thereafter to £3.50 an hour.

There is no change to winter fees.

The budget papers also reveal how much people will pay at the new Marina Centre car park which will be open from 6am to 10pm seven days a week.

Members will be able to park for free for up to three hours, as will centre users - although conditions will apply.

For everyone else it will be £10 for up to three hours and £3.50 an hour thereafter.

The biggest hike will be in Gorleston high street where the hourly rate will go up from 70p to £1.20 - bringing the fees more in line with other areas the papers say.

On Sunday people will be asked to pay £1.20 and hour to park, an increase of 20p.

At Caister Sunday parking remains free but the summer hourly rate will increase to £1.20.

There is no change for cars parking at Beach Coach Station in the summer but daily winter charges will rise from £1.50 to £2.50.

The papers say fees are raised incrementally and not to discourage parking and that seafront long stay fees have remained frozen at a premium rate.

They add: "The recommended charges for parking are now all aligned across the borough and bring Caister and Gorleston charges in line with the charges in Great Yarmouth."

The Labour group had proposed the charges remained as they were, but was defeated by the authority’s Conservative majority.