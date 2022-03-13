Flag to be raised in Yarmouth to salute the Commonwealth

The Commonwealth Flag will be raised in Great Yarmouth tomorrow as a special ceremony is held as part of a national initiative.

Everyone is invited to attend the raising of the Commonwealth Flag outside of Great Yarmouth Town Hall on Monday, March 14.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is marking Commonwealth Day 2022 - alongside local authorities, community groups, charities and others around the world - as part of a national initiative to show commitment to this global family of nations.

A Borough Council spokesman said: "The Commonwealth Day flag will be raised outside Great Yarmouth Town Hall at 10am by the Mayor of Great Yarmouth, Adrian Thompson.

"There will also be a short blessing led by the Mayor's Chaplain, Rev Canon Simon Ward, of Great Yarmouth Minster.

"All are welcome to attend."

The day will be marked with events around the world, and as 2022 is The Queen's Jubilee Year, there will also be a special focus this year on the role service plays in the lives of people and communities across the Commonwealth.



