Construction of £26m Marina Centre to begin in coming weeks

Published: 2:53 PM November 27, 2020 Updated: 2:58 PM November 27, 2020

The new Marina Centre will have "fabulous beach views" and state-of-the-art facilities - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Construction of the £26m Marina Centre along Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile will soon be under way.

And the contractor is vowing to deliver "a brilliant, state-of-the-art centre for everyone across the borough".

The contract has gone to Morgan Sindall Construction, which will take the lead in bringing Great Yarmouth Borough Council's architectural vision to fruition.

The projected view of the Marina Centre from Marine Parade - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

According to the council, site set-up and groundworks will begin in the coming weeks. Piling of the foundations will then start this winter, and the steel structure will go up in spring.

Cladding will follow in summer, with the internal works and fit-out hopefully seeing the site user-ready by summer 2022.

The finished product will have a six-lane 25m pool with disabled access, water flumes, splash pad, sports hall, indoor climbing zone, health and fitness gym and a café with "fabulous" beach views.

Councillor Trevor Wainwright and council leader Carl Smith said this "exciting milestone" would give people something to look forward to after the heavy blow dealt by coronavirus to the local economy.

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth earlier this year - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

They said: “Despite the challenges of coronavirus, which has unavoidably impacted timescales on such a complex project, this facility is important to Great Yarmouth’s recovery journey, supporting both economic and physical health."

According to the council, 75pc of the project's supply chain is being drawn from companies in Great Yarmouth.

The scheme will also create 10 work experience placements and three mentorships for youngsters with an interest in the sector, as well as placements for those out of work.

Alister Broadberry, Morgan Sindall Construction’s Eastern Counties area director, said: “We’re pleased and proud to have been appointed to this significant scheme which will transform the health and leisure facilities available for people living across Great Yarmouth."

Aerial view of the Marina Centre site in Great Yarmouth. May 2020 - Credit: Ben Oram

The site is being funded by the council, plus £2.5m from the government, £1.6m from Sport England and £500,000 from pooled business rates.

C-J Green, chairman of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “We need to attract holidaymakers outside of the peak summer season and the new Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront will help draw people to the area throughout the year.

“Following the confirmation of Government funding for the Third River Crossing, this announcement is another massive lift for this part of our east coast."