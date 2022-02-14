Council tax hike of close to 3pc proposed for Yarmouth households

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is setting out its budget, including a council tax increase. - Credit: Archant

Households in Great Yarmouth face paying more of their share of the borough council tax after a rise of almost 3pc was proposed.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council' policy and resources committee has agreed a hike of 2.92pc which will be put to the full council for a decision next week.

The rise equates to an extra £5 a year for a Band D property, with lower banded properties paying less.

Council tax will generate £5,085,693 towards a total budget of £15,493,138.

To balance the books and plug a funding gap the council has had to draw from reserves - a figure it predicts will rise to £2,074,487 in 2024/25 if things stay as they are.

However, for the year 2022/2023 an extra £80,000 from the Government has meant they have not had to dig so deep.

According to papers submitted to members there are a total of 29,344 households eligible to pay, 434 more than last year.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council says, the 2022/2023 budget is one of investment.

The increase will see the borough council portion of council tax rise to £176.48 for band D with parish council, county council, adult social services, and police still to add their precepts.

Borough council leader Carl Smith said once everything else had been added the total council tax bill for a Band D property was set to rise by £61.34.

However, a one-off payment announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak will see homes in council tax bands A to D receive a £150 rebate paid in April to help with rises in the cost of living, Mr Smith added.

He said: "It is a balanced budget and there is a lot of investment in there.

"We had to put council tax up unfortunately."

He said there were no cuts and the intention was to carry on making savings throughout the year.

According to the papers the budget allows for a range of capital projects including more beach huts at Gorleston and infrastructure improvements to Gapton Hall travellers site.

It also allows for the £1,130,000 replacement of refuse collection vehicles and £942,000 for a 3G artificial pitch and to restore the tennis pavilion at the Wellesley recreation ground.

The proposed budget will be presented to full council for a final decision on February 22, 7pm in the council chamber




